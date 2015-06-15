Vegetable Bagna Cauda with Dill Oil

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the pickled shiitake mushrooms Place the shiitake caps in a small heatproof bowl. In a saucepan, bring the vinegar, salt, sugar and 1/2 cup of water to a simmer, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Pour the brine over the mushrooms; let stand for 15 minutes. Drain and squeeze dry. Discard the brine.

Step 2 Meanwhile, make the dill oil In a blender, puree the dill with the oil until smooth. Strain through a fine sieve into a small bowl and season with salt.

Step 3 Make the bagna cauda In a small saucepan, cook the anchovies, garlic and lemon juice over low heat, stirring, until the anchovies dissolve, 5 minutes. Whisk in the butter a few cubes at a time. Stir in the dill. Cover; keep warm.

Step 4 Prepare the vegetables Light a grill. In a bowl, toss the summer squash, cucumber and shallots with the canola oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill over moderately high heat, turning, until the vegetables are lightly charred and crisp-tender: 5 minutes for the cucumber and shallots, 8 minutes for the squash. Transfer the vegetables to plates; add the mushrooms.

Step 5 Meanwhile, in a saucepan of salted boiling water, blanch the green beans until crisp-tender, about 3 minutes. Drain and cool under cold water; pat dry.