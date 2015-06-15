Vegetable Bagna Cauda with Dill Oil
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
1 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Jim Christiansen
July 2015

In his paean to vegetables, chef Jim Christiansen grills, blanches, sautés and pickles a wide array to dip in his warm, silky, buttery anchovy sauce. Slideshow: More Healthy Vegetable Recipes

Ingredients

PICKLED SHIITAKE MUSHROOMS

  • 3 ounces shiitake mushroom caps, thinly sliced (2 cups)
  • 1/2 cup apple cider vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon kosher salt
  • 1 tablespoon sugar

DILL OIL

  • 3 cups chopped dill
  • 1/2 cup grapeseed oil
  • Kosher salt

BAGNA CAUDA

  • One 2-ounce can anchovies, drained
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 1/2 sticks cold unsalted butter, cubed
  • 2 tablespoons chopped dill

VEGETABLES

  • 1 yellow summer squash, quartered lengthwise
  • 1/2 hothouse cucumber, halved lengthwise
  • 4 large shallots, halved lengthwise
  • 2 tablespoons canola oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 4 ounces thin green beans
  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
  • 4 radishes, quartered
  • 1 cup halved cherry tomatoes (6 ounces)
  • 1/2 cup mixed herbs such as parsley, tarragon and dill
  • Crusty bread, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the pickled shiitake mushrooms

Place the shiitake caps in a small heatproof bowl. In a saucepan, bring the vinegar, salt, sugar and 1/2 cup of water to a simmer, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Pour the brine over the mushrooms; let stand for  15 minutes. Drain and squeeze dry. Discard the brine.

Step 2    Meanwhile, make the dill oil

In a blender, puree the dill with the oil until smooth. Strain through a fine sieve into a small bowl and season with salt.

Step 3    Make the bagna cauda

In a small saucepan, cook the anchovies, garlic and lemon juice over low heat, stirring, until the anchovies dissolve, 5 minutes. Whisk in the butter a few cubes at a time. Stir in the dill. Cover; keep warm.

Step 4    Prepare the vegetables

Light a grill. In a bowl, toss the summer squash, cucumber and shallots with the canola oil and season with salt and  pepper. Grill over moderately high heat, turning, until the vegetables are lightly charred and crisp-tender: 5 minutes for the cucumber and shallots,  8 minutes for the squash. Transfer the vegetables to plates; add the mushrooms.

Step 5    

Meanwhile, in a saucepan of salted boiling water, blanch the green beans until crisp-tender, about 3 minutes. Drain and cool under cold water; pat dry.

Step 6    

In a large skillet, melt the butter. Add the green beans and radishes and cook over moderate heat until golden brown, about 3 minutes. Stir  in the tomatoes and cook for 1 minute. Season with salt and pepper. Transfer to the plates with the vegetables. Drizzle some of the dill oil on top and garnish with the herbs. Serve with the bagna cauda, the remaining dill oil and bread.

Suggested Pairing

Serve this vegetable dish with a crisp, juicy southern French white.

