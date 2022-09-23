Vegan Wild Mushroom Pizza

Heat a large skillet over medium-high. Add butter; cook, stirring constantly, until melted, about 5 seconds. Add shallot and garlic; cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 15 seconds. Add mushrooms, thyme, salt, and pepper; cook, stirring often, until mushrooms are tender, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from heat; transfer mixture to a medium bowl.

Carefully slide pizza onto preheated baking stone in preheated oven. Bake until pizza is bubbly in the center, brussels sprouts are starting to crisp, and crust is charred in spots, 15 to 18 minutes. If needed to get a nice char on top, increase oven temperature to broil with oven rack 8 inches from heat; broil pizza 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer pizza to a cutting board, and drizzle lightly with white truffle oil. Repeat process with remaining dough balls, garlic ranch, wild mushrooms, mozzarella shreds, and brussels sprouts. Serve pizzas alongside remaining garlic ranch, or reserve for another use.