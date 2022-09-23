Recipes Comfort Food Pizza + Calzones Vegan Wild Mushroom Pizza Be the first to rate & review! Store-bought pizza dough makes these vegan pies a quick weeknight meal. "The Wild Mushroom & Truffle Pizza has all the right moves to achieve ultimate comfort-food status. The garlic crema balances the mushrooms' earthy flavor, while thinly sliced brussels sprouts add an awesome crunch," says chef Mary Dumont of PlantPub in Cambridge, Massachusetts, who shared her recipe with Food & Wine. "When I was creating the 100% plant-based menu for PlantPub, I wanted to reimagine classic pub fare that everyone knows and loves. It's been the perfect gateway for people to eat food that is better for them and better for the planet." When assembling the pies, keep the toppings sparse in the center as they will slide toward the middle when the dough puffs. For the best results, allow the baking stone to reheat after each pizza to ensure consistently crispy crusts. By Mary Dumont Mary Dumont Why she won Because she prepares beautifully intricate dishes using products from her historic New England region and her huge kitchen garden.Born Lowell, Massachusetts; 1974.Experience Jardinière, Campton Place and Elisabeth Daniel, all in San Francisco; Blackbird in Chicago; Sonoma Saveurs in Sonoma, California.How she got started "My family is in the business. My parents had a restaurant, my brother's a chef, my other brother runs a restaurant, my sister owns a restaurant. I wasn't going to cook—I went to Simmons College in Boston for creative writing. Still, look where I ended up."What she loves about her restaurant That it's part of Strawberry Banke, a historical museum with gardens full of heirloom vegetables. "I see varieties that have historical significance. And there's no genetically modified basil."What she loves about Portsmouth "I can stand at the stove and look out one window and see the Atlantic Ocean and look out the other window and see my garden."Next project An after-school program for local kids, who will work in the garden and keep a photo journal. WEB EXCLUSIVE! Active Time: 55 mins Total Time: 2 hrs 15 mins Yield: 4 (9-inch) pizzas Ingredients Dough 2 (1-pound) balls fresh prepared pizza dough All-purpose flour, for dusting Garlic Ranch 8 ounces silken tofu (about 1 cup) (from 1 [16-oz.] package) ½ c vegan mayonnaise 1 tablespoon chopped fresh dill 2 garlic cloves, chopped (about 1 tablespoon) ¾ teaspoon garlic powder ¾ teaspoon rice vinegar ¾ teaspoon red wine vinegar ¾ teaspoon kosher salt ½ teaspoon onion powder Wild Mushrooms 1 tablespoon plant-based salted butter (such as Miyoko's Creamery European Style Cultured Vegan Butter) 2 tablespoon finely chopped shallot 1 garlic clove, finely chopped (about 1 teaspoon) 1 (8-ounce) pkg. mixed fresh wild mushrooms, broken into small clusters or cut lengthwise into 1/4-inch-thick slices 1 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme 1 teaspoon kosher salt ½ teaspoon black pepper Additional Ingredients 6 ounces vegan mozzarella shreds (such as Numu) (about 1 1/2 cups) 3 ounces fresh brussels sprouts (about 5 medium brussels sprouts), trimmed and shaved lengthwise using a chef's knife (about 1 1/3 cups) White truffle oil Directions Make the dough: Divide pizza dough balls evenly into 4 pieces total (about 8 ounces each). Shape each dough piece into a taut ball, and place, seam side down, on a well-floured surface. Cover loosely with plastic wrap, and let rest until dough is room temperature, 1 hour to 1 hour and 30 minutes. Meanwhile, place a baking stone or steel on middle oven rack, and preheat oven to 450°F for 30 minutes. Make the garlic ranch: Process tofu, vegan mayonnaise, dill, garlic, garlic powder, rice vinegar, red wine vinegar, salt, and onion powder in a blender until smooth, about 30 seconds. Set aside. Make the wild mushrooms: Heat a large skillet over medium-high. Add butter; cook, stirring constantly, until melted, about 5 seconds. Add shallot and garlic; cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 15 seconds. Add mushrooms, thyme, salt, and pepper; cook, stirring often, until mushrooms are tender, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from heat; transfer mixture to a medium bowl. Place 1 dough ball on a well-floured work surface. Using your fingers, stretch dough into a 10-inch round. Transfer dough round to a lightly floured pizza peel. Spread 3 tablespoons garlic ranch over dough round, leaving a 1/2-inch border. Top with 11/2 ounces (heaping 1/4 cup) wild mushrooms, 11/2 ounces (about 1/2 cup) mozzarella shreds, and 3/4 ounce (about 1/3 cup) shaved brussels sprouts. Carefully slide pizza onto preheated baking stone in preheated oven. Bake until pizza is bubbly in the center, brussels sprouts are starting to crisp, and crust is charred in spots, 15 to 18 minutes. If needed to get a nice char on top, increase oven temperature to broil with oven rack 8 inches from heat; broil pizza 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer pizza to a cutting board, and drizzle lightly with white truffle oil. Repeat process with remaining dough balls, garlic ranch, wild mushrooms, mozzarella shreds, and brussels sprouts. Serve pizzas alongside remaining garlic ranch, or reserve for another use. Make Ahead Dough can be chilled up to 24 hours. Garlic ranch can be made up to 3 days in advance and stored in an airtight container in refrigerator. Note For scratch-made pizza dough, find our Artisan Pizza Dough recipe here. Suggested Pairing Earthy Italian white: Garofoli Podium Verdicchio Rate it Print