Vegan Tofu Biryani
© Kristen Stevens
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 10 MIN
Yield
Serves : 3 to 4
Kristen Stevens
June 2014

Made with fragrant basmati rice and aromatic spices, this healthful vegan tofu biryani smells as good as it tastes. Slideshow: More Healthy Indian Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup basmati rice
  • 1 1/2 cups water
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 1 medium onion, minced
  • 4 large garlic cloves, finely minced
  • One 2-inch piece of ginger, peeled and very finely minced
  • 1/2 cup diced tomatoes (fresh, if in season, or canned)
  • 4 green cardamom pods
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground coriander 
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin 
  • 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon garam masala 
  • 1 teaspoon sea salt
  • 6 ounces medium firm tofu, diced
  • 2 tablespoons raisins
  • 3 tablespoons slivered almonds

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. In a small pot, combine the basmati rice and water and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat to the lowest setting, and cook, covered, for 15 minutes. Remove from the heat and let it sit, covered, for 10 minutes.

Step 2    

In a large frying pan, heat the oil over medium high heat. Add the onion and cook until it is soft and light brown, about 7 to 8 minutes. Add the garlic and ginger and cook for 1 minute.

Step 3    

Add the tomatoes, cardamom pods, coriander, cumin, cinnamon, garam masala and sea salt and cook for 3 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the tofu, raisins and slivered almonds.

Step 4    

Put half of the rice in the bottom of an ovenproof dish. Next, layer in half of the tofu, the rest of the rice and finally the remaining tofu.

Step 5    

Cook, uncovered, in the preheated oven for 30 minutes.

