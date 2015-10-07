Vegan Tofu Biryani

Review Body: Hi Kristen, In your first, will the rice be fully cooked or half cooked? If it's fully cooked then while baking it for additional 15 mts, it will be mushy rice..which goes against the concept of biryani. Something to think about. Leela

Author Name: GinxAZ

Review Body: I made this with long grain white rice and it turned out well. However, I did note the comment from Leela, so opted to pour boiling water over the rice and microwave it for 5 minutes at 70% power. It still retained its shape for the finished product. Also, I used canned tomatoes. I measured 1/2 cup, which was a half can. After sautéing the tomato and spice mixture as directed, it seemed particularly dry. So I added the rest of the can. It still seemed to be a dry combination after I layered it, so I poured 1/3 can of water over the mixture before baking. It turned out wonderfully. However, mine did not have the pretty yellow color that the author's does.

Review Rating: 4

Date Published: 2018-01-01