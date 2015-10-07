Made with fragrant basmati rice and aromatic spices, this healthful vegan tofu biryani smells as good as it tastes. Slideshow: More Healthy Indian Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 350°. In a small pot, combine the basmati rice and water and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat to the lowest setting, and cook, covered, for 15 minutes. Remove from the heat and let it sit, covered, for 10 minutes.
In a large frying pan, heat the oil over medium high heat. Add the onion and cook until it is soft and light brown, about 7 to 8 minutes. Add the garlic and ginger and cook for 1 minute.
Add the tomatoes, cardamom pods, coriander, cumin, cinnamon, garam masala and sea salt and cook for 3 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the tofu, raisins and slivered almonds.
Put half of the rice in the bottom of an ovenproof dish. Next, layer in half of the tofu, the rest of the rice and finally the remaining tofu.
Cook, uncovered, in the preheated oven for 30 minutes.
Review Body: Hi Kristen, In your first, will the rice be fully cooked or half cooked? If it's fully cooked then while baking it for additional 15 mts, it will be mushy rice..which goes against the concept of biryani. Something to think about. Leela
Date Published: 2017-05-22
Author Name: GinxAZ
Review Body: I made this with long grain white rice and it turned out well. However, I did note the comment from Leela, so opted to pour boiling water over the rice and microwave it for 5 minutes at 70% power. It still retained its shape for the finished product. Also, I used canned tomatoes. I measured 1/2 cup, which was a half can. After sautéing the tomato and spice mixture as directed, it seemed particularly dry. So I added the rest of the can. It still seemed to be a dry combination after I layered it, so I poured 1/3 can of water over the mixture before baking. It turned out wonderfully. However, mine did not have the pretty yellow color that the author's does.
Date Published: 2018-01-01