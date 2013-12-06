Vegan Pad Thai

The tamarind in the stir-fry sauce gives this pad Thai—made without any meat or eggs—a real depth of flavor. For more protein, add some crispy tofu just before serving. Slideshow: Vegan Main Dishes
How to Make It
Put the noodles in a large bowl and cover with very hot water. Let soak until just pliable, about 15 minutes (or according to package directions). Drain the noodles in a colander, shaking off any excess water.
Meanwhile, in a small bowl, whisk the soy sauce with the brown sugar, tamarind paste and Sriracha.
In a large nonstick wok or skillet, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the garlic, shallots and carrots and cook over high heat, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned, about 5 minutes. Add the noodles and scallions and stir-fry until heated through, about 2 minutes.
Add the sauce and stir-fry until the noodles are evenly coated and the sauce has thickened slightly, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer the pad Thai to a platter. Garnish with the peanuts and bean sprouts and serve.
Notes
Tamarind paste is available from Indian, Asian and Latin markets.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5