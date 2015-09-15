Vegan Hot and Sour Soup with Tofu
© Molly Yeh
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Molly Yeh
November 2014

This vegan version of traditional Hot and Sour Soup bursts with flavor and is wildly easy to make. Slideshow: More Asian Soup Recipes

Ingredients

  • 10 dried lily buds
  • 5 dried wood ear mushrooms
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 stalks scallions, minced, plus more for garnish
  • 1 tablespoon minced ginger
  • 1 quart vegetable broth
  • 1 pound firm tofu, diced
  • 1/2 cup bamboo shoots, thinly sliced
  • 1/4 cup Chinese black vinegar, plus more to taste
  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce, plus more to taste
  • 1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil
  • Fresh ground black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch
  • Chili oil, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small bowl, cover the lily buds with boiling water and let stand until softened, about 10 minutes. In another small bowl, cover the dried wood ear mushrooms with boiling water and let stand until softened, about 20 to 30 minutes. Rinse and coarsely chop.

Step 2    

In a large pot, heat the oil over moderately high heat. Add the garlic, scallions and ginger and cook, stirring, for 1 minute.

Step 3    

Add the vegetable broth and bring to a simmer. Measure out 1/4 cup of the broth and set aside in a small bowl. Add the lily buds, mushrooms, tofu, bamboo shoots, vinegar, soy sauce, sesame oil, pepper and sugar to the pot. Return the soup to a simmer.

Step 4    

Stir the cornstarch into the reserved 1/4 cup of broth, then drizzle the mixture into the soup, stirring gently until slightly thickened, about 3 to 4 minutes.

Step 5    

Taste and add more of the vinegar and soy sauce if desired. Divide into bowls and garnish with the scallions. Serve with chili oil.

Make Ahead

This soup can be made the day before.

Notes

Lily buds, wood ear mushrooms, and Chinese black vinegar are available at Asian grocery stores. 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up