Vegan French Toast

Author Name: MrsSina

Review Body: Best french toast ever, now add in the fact it’s all vegan, MIND BLOWN. We used Carmel almond creamer and holy Moley this was so good! We didn’t even need any maple syrup or powdered sugar on top. I want to make this again and cut it into strips to eat it as french toast sticks like we all had a kid for breakfast on the go. Thank you Food and Wine! #veganfrenchtoast

Review Rating: 5

Date Published: 2017-11-05