For our vegan French toast, we dip slices of day-old sourdough in a rich, thick batter of almond creamer, flour, ground flax, maple syrup and brown sugar instead of the usual milk and egg. The inside of this French toast is not as custardy as the conventional kind, but the batter creates a sweet, golden-brown crust that we love. We top our vegan French toast with lots of maple syrup and sliced bananas, but it would be equally good with fresh berries or your favorite jam. Slideshow: More French Toast Recipes
How to Make It
In a medium bowl, whisk the almond creamer with the flour, ground flax, brown sugar, vanilla, cinnamon, salt and the 1 tablespoon of maple syrup until a thick batter forms. Let stand at room temperature for 10 minutes.
In a large nonstick skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil over moderate heat. Dip 2 slices of the bread in the batter, coating both sides and letting some of the excess batter drip off. Add to the skillet and cook, turning once, until golden brown, 5 to 6 minutes per side. Transfer the French toast to a platter and keep warm. Repeat with the remaining bread, batter and oil. Serve with maple syrup and sliced bananas.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: ManuelMoreira
Review Body: Thanks for sharing this recipe! There are few vegan recipes out here.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-05-12
Author Name: MrsSina
Review Body: Best french toast ever, now add in the fact it’s all vegan, MIND BLOWN. We used Carmel almond creamer and holy Moley this was so good! We didn’t even need any maple syrup or powdered sugar on top. I want to make this again and cut it into strips to eat it as french toast sticks like we all had a kid for breakfast on the go. Thank you Food and Wine! #veganfrenchtoast
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-11-05
Author Name: JamesGreen26
Review Body: I'd also add slices of strawberries to complement the banana
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-05-14