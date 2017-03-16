Vegan French Toast
For our vegan French toast, we dip slices of day-old sourdough in a rich, thick batter of almond creamer, flour, ground flax, maple syrup and brown sugar instead of the usual milk and egg. The inside of this French toast is not as custardy as the conventional kind, but the batter creates a sweet, golden-brown crust that we love. We top our vegan French toast with lots of maple syrup and sliced bananas, but it would be equally good with fresh berries or your favorite jam. Slideshow: More French Toast Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup almond creamer
  • 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/4 cup ground flax seeds
  • 1/4 cup packed dark brown sugar
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/8 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 tablespoon pure maple syrup, plus more for serving
  • 3 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • Six 1/2-inch-thick slices of day-old sourdough bread
  • Sliced bananas, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium bowl, whisk the almond creamer with the flour, ground flax, brown sugar, vanilla, cinnamon, salt and the 1 tablespoon of maple syrup until a thick batter forms. Let stand at room temperature for 10 minutes.

Step 2    

In a large nonstick skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil over moderate heat. Dip 2 slices of the bread in the batter, coating both sides and letting some of the excess batter drip off. Add to the skillet and cook, turning once, until golden brown, 5 to 6 minutes per side. Transfer the French toast to a platter and keep warm. Repeat with the remaining bread, batter and oil. Serve with maple syrup and sliced bananas.

