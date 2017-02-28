Vegan Coconut-Chocolate Mousse
Made with fewer than five ingredients and taking just minutes to make, this healthy mousse is a game-changer. Sure, it's dairy-free, paleo-friendly and vegan, but this mousse's greatest asset is taste and texture. Easily adaptable using whatever ingredients you have on hand — substitute the maple syrup with an equal amount of raw honey, add a pinch of cinnamon instead of the cardamom, or top with any nut, fruit or chocolate — this is a great pantry recipe to have in your back pocket. Slideshow: More Mousse Recipes

  • One 14-ounce can unsweetened coconut milk, refrigerated overnight
  • 1 tablespoon maple syrup
  • 3 tablespoons raw cacao powder
  • Pinch of cardamom
  • Cacao nibs, desiccated coconut and sea salt, to garnish

Open the can of coconut milk and scoop the hardened cream from the top into a large mixing bowl. Add the maple syrup. Using a hand mixer, mix until smooth and creamy, about 2 minutes. Fold in the cacao and cardamom and beat again until smooth, about 30 seconds. Spoon into cups or bowls and top with cacao nibs, coconut and sea salt. Serve immediately.

