Vegan Breakfast Burrito
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
10 MIN
Yield
Serves : 1 burrito 
Kristen Stevens
November 2014

This vegan breakfast burrito is made with a tofu scramble for a healthy and filling start to your day. Slideshow: More Quick, Healthy Recipes

Ingredients

  • One 8-inch flour tortilla
  • 2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 medium onion, diced
  • 1/4 green pepper, diced
  • 1 small carrot, diced
  • 5 grape or cherry tomatoes
  • 3 ounces medium firm tofu, crumbled
  • 1 large garlic clove, minced
  • Sea salt
  • Freshly ground pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

Place a medium nonstick pan over medium high heat. Warm the tortilla in the pan for 30 seconds, then set it aside.

Step 2    

Add the oil to the pan, then add the onion, green pepper, carrot and cherry tomatoes and sauté for 5 minutes, or until the veggies are soft and start to brown.

Step 3    

Add the tofu and garlic and warm through, about 2 minutes. Season generously with sea salt and freshly ground pepper.

Step 4    

Pour the tofu scramble into the middle of the tortilla and roll into a burrito.

