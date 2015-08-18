Vegan Breakfast Burrito

How to Make It

Step 1 Place a medium nonstick pan over medium high heat. Warm the tortilla in the pan for 30 seconds, then set it aside.

Step 2 Add the oil to the pan, then add the onion, green pepper, carrot and cherry tomatoes and sauté for 5 minutes, or until the veggies are soft and start to brown.

Step 3 Add the tofu and garlic and warm through, about 2 minutes. Season generously with sea salt and freshly ground pepper.