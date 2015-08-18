© Kristen Stevens
This vegan breakfast burrito is made with a tofu scramble for a healthy and filling start to your day. Slideshow: More Quick, Healthy Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
Place a medium nonstick pan over medium high heat. Warm the tortilla in the pan for 30 seconds, then set it aside.
Step 2
Add the oil to the pan, then add the onion, green pepper, carrot and cherry tomatoes and sauté for 5 minutes, or until the veggies are soft and start to brown.
Step 3
Add the tofu and garlic and warm through, about 2 minutes. Season generously with sea salt and freshly ground pepper.
Step 4
Pour the tofu scramble into the middle of the tortilla and roll into a burrito.
