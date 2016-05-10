Veal Marsala

How to Make It

Step 1 Melt 2 tablespoons of butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add sliced mushrooms and cook until they are golden brown on the edges. Remove from the skillet and set them aside.

Step 2 Mix the salt and pepper with the flour. Dredge the veal in the flour and shake off any exccess flour.

Step 3 Add the chopped shallots to the skillet and cook for 30 seconds. Do not brown them, just cook the shallots enough to be transparent.

Step 4 Add the thyme to the shallots. Then add the marsala and reduce the liquid to just a small amount coating the bottom of the pan, 3 to 4 minutes.

Step 5 Add the stock. Then reduce sauce to half its volume, about 5 minutes. Whisk in the heavy cream.

Step 6 Return the mushrooms to the pan. Return the veal to pan and coat with the sauce.