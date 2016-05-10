Veal Marsala

Marsala is the sweet wine used in the classic marsala sauce. You can use it with chicken, pork, or as we do in this recipe, veal. This recipe pairs nicely with mashed potatoes, rice or polenta to soak up the delicious sauce. Slideshow: More Italian-American Classics
How to Make It
Melt 2 tablespoons of butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add sliced mushrooms and cook until they are golden brown on the edges. Remove from the skillet and set them aside.
Mix the salt and pepper with the flour. Dredge the veal in the flour and shake off any exccess flour.
Add the chopped shallots to the skillet and cook for 30 seconds. Do not brown them, just cook the shallots enough to be transparent.
Add the thyme to the shallots. Then add the marsala and reduce the liquid to just a small amount coating the bottom of the pan, 3 to 4 minutes.
Add the stock. Then reduce sauce to half its volume, about 5 minutes. Whisk in the heavy cream.
Return the mushrooms to the pan. Return the veal to pan and coat with the sauce.
Season the sauce with salt and pepper as needed.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 2
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Parker Neyman
Review Body: Did you forget something, sauteing the Veal?
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-09-12
Author Name: sinn1357
Review Body: This seemed cribbed.. you can't really copyright recipes. I should have known better; and from now on, won't prepare anything without a 'real' chef's name attached or attributed. Similarly, when using cream, it's near impossible to approximate the color as in the accompanying photo.
Review Rating: 2
Date Published: 2017-06-04