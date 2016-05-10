Veal Marsala
© Evi Abeler
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 4
Evi Abeler

Marsala is the sweet wine used in the classic marsala sauce. You can use it with chicken, pork, or as we do in this recipe, veal. This recipe pairs nicely with mashed potatoes, rice or polenta to soak up the delicious sauce. Slideshow: More Italian-American Classics

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 2 cups sliced assorted mushrooms (shitake, cremeni, trumpet, portabella) 
  • 4 6-ounce thinly sliced veal cutlets, pounded to 1/4 inch
  • 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped shallots
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme
  • 3/4 cup Marsala wine
  • 1 cup veal stock or 1/2 cup chicken stock mixed with 1/2 cup beef stock
  • 1/4 cup heavy cream

How to Make It

Step 1    

Melt 2 tablespoons of butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add sliced mushrooms and cook until they are golden brown on the edges. Remove from the skillet and set them aside.

Step 2    

Mix the salt and pepper with the flour. Dredge the veal in the flour and shake off any exccess flour.

Step 3    

Add the chopped shallots to the skillet and cook for 30 seconds. Do not brown them, just cook the shallots enough to be transparent.

Step 4    

Add the thyme to the shallots. Then add the marsala and reduce the liquid to just a small amount coating the bottom of the pan, 3 to 4 minutes.

Step 5    

Add the stock. Then reduce sauce to half its volume, about 5 minutes. Whisk in the heavy cream.

Step 6    

Return the mushrooms to the pan. Return the veal to pan and coat with the sauce.

Step 7    

Season the sauce with salt and pepper as needed.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up