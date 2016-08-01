Veal Chops with Sage and Plums

Venice-based blogger Skye McAlpine dusts her veal chops with flour before sautéing to give them a light, crisp coating. If you can't find beautiful firm plums, she suggests grapes as a perfect alternative. Slideshow: More Veal Recipes
How to Make It
Pat the veal chops dry with paper towels and let them stand at room temperature for 30 minutes.
Generously season the chops with salt and pepper. Coat the chops with the flour, tapping off the excess. In each of 2 large skillets, melt 11/2 tablespoons of the butter in 2 tablespoons of the olive oil over moderately high heat. Add 2 chops to each skillet and cook until golden brown on one side, about 9 minutes. Add 2 sage sprigs to each skillet and turn the chops. Continue cooking, basting occasionally with the sage butter, until the chops are golden brown and an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part registers 125° for medium-rare or 135° for medium, 8 to 10 minutes longer. Transfer the veal chops to a platter and cover loosely with foil to keep warm. Discard the sage sprigs.
Add the sage leaves to one of the skillets and cook over moderately high heat until crisp, about 2 minutes. Drain on paper towels. Add the plums to the skillet along with the remaining 2 teaspoons of olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the plums are just softened and lightly caramelized, 3 to 4 minutes. Scrape the plums and any accumulated pan juices over the chops, garnish with the crisp sage leaves and serve.
Suggested Pairing
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 4
Review Count: 2
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: troutscout01
Review Body: Question - wouldn't a lighter red like the Valpolicella Classico pair better with the veal chops - especially given the plummy notes in both - and the Soave Classico compliment the roast dorade? If no, can you please tell me why? Thanks!
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-08-30
Author Name: Sharmeen
Review Body: This is how you cook a perfect, restaurant-style veal chop when you crave for one. I absolutely love your way of cooking this dish.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-09-13
Author Name: Stardust
Review Body: veal chops? where can I get it? It's hard to find anywhere here in my area.
Review Rating: 3
Date Published: 2016-08-31
Author Name: Merle_Wilson
Review Body: I so love the sauce.. Also the aroma as they came off the grill was really fantastic!
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-09-04