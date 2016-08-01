Veal Chops with Sage and Plums
Venice-based blogger Skye McAlpine dusts her veal chops with flour before sautéing to give them a light, crisp coating. If you can't find beautiful firm plums, she suggests grapes as a perfect alternative. Slideshow: More Veal Recipes

Ingredients

  • Four 15-ounce bone-in veal rib chops, cut about 1 inch thick
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 4 sage sprigs plus 1/4 cup sage leaves
  • 6 firm plums, quartered

How to Make It

Step 1    

Pat the veal chops dry with paper towels and let them stand at room temperature for 30 minutes.

Step 2    

Generously season the chops with salt and pepper. Coat the chops with the flour, tapping off the excess. In each of 2 large skillets, melt 11/2 tablespoons of the butter in 2 tablespoons of the olive oil over moderately high heat. Add 2 chops to each skillet and cook until golden brown on one side, about 9 minutes. Add 2 sage sprigs to each skillet and turn the chops. Continue cooking, basting occasionally with the sage butter, until the chops are golden brown and an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part registers 125° for medium-rare or 135° for medium, 8 to 10 minutes longer. Transfer the veal chops to a platter and cover loosely with foil to keep warm. Discard the sage sprigs.

Step 3    

Add the sage leaves to one of the skillets and cook over moderately high heat until crisp, about 2 minutes. Drain on paper towels. Add the plums to the skillet along with the remaining 2 teaspoons of olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the plums are just softened and lightly caramelized, 3 to 4 minutes. Scrape the plums and any accumulated pan juices over the chops, garnish with the crisp sage leaves and serve.

Suggested Pairing

Richly textured Soave Classico.

