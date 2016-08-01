Veal Chops with Sage and Plums

Step 2

Generously season the chops with salt and pepper. Coat the chops with the flour, tapping off the excess. In each of 2 large skillets, melt 11/2 tablespoons of the butter in 2 tablespoons of the olive oil over moderately high heat. Add 2 chops to each skillet and cook until golden brown on one side, about 9 minutes. Add 2 sage sprigs to each skillet and turn the chops. Continue cooking, basting occasionally with the sage butter, until the chops are golden brown and an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part registers 125° for medium-rare or 135° for medium, 8 to 10 minutes longer. Transfer the veal chops to a platter and cover loosely with foil to keep warm. Discard the sage sprigs.