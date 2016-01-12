Veal Blanquette
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
3 HR
Yield
Serves : 4
Gabriel Rucker

Although Rucker has had no formal training in French kitchens, his version of the classic blanquette de veau is delicious. Instead of using flour for thickening, he whisks in extra egg yolks, creating an ultra-rich, velvety cream sauce. More French Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Best New Chefs All-Star Cookbook

Ingredients

  • 2 celery ribs, halved 
  • 1 yellow onion, halved
  • 1 head of garlic, halved crosswise 
  • 1 leek, white and light green parts only, halved lengthwise 
  • 4 thyme sprigs
  • 3 bay leaves 
  • 1 tablespoon white peppercorns 
  • Kosher salt
  • 2 pounds veal stew meat, cut into 2-inch cubes 
  • 2 cups dry white wine
  • 1 cup curly egg noodles 
  • 1 cup frozen white pearl onions (4 ounces), thawed 
  • 2 cups small white button mushrooms (6 ounces) 
  • 4 large egg yolks 
  • 1⁄2 cup heavy cream 
  • Freshly ground black pepper 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large pot, combine the celery, yellow onion, garlic, leek, thyme, bay leaves, peppercorns and 1 tablespoon of salt. Add the veal, wine and 4 cups of water and bring to a boil. Cover partially and simmer over moderately low heat, skimming occasionally, until the veal is tender, about 2 hours. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the veal to a medium bowl. Strain the cooking liquid into a large heatproof measuring cup; if you don’t have at least 3 cups, add water to make 3 cups. Discard the solids; wipe out the pot. Return the liquid to the pot.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, cook the egg noodles in a medium pot of boiling water until al dente, 7 to 9 minutes. Drain the noodles, then run them under cold water to cool; drain again.

Step 3    

Bring the veal cooking liquid to a boil. Add the pearl onions and button mushrooms and simmer over moderate heat until the mushrooms are tender, about 10 minutes. Add the veal and cook until the liquid has reduced to about 2 cups, about 10 minutes longer.

Step 4    

In a small bowl, whisk the egg yolks and cream until well blended. Gradually whisk the egg mixture into the stew and simmer gently until thickened, about 2 minutes. Stir in the noodles and season with salt and pepper. Serve hot.

Make Ahead

The veal stew can be refrigerated for up to 2 days. Rewarm gently before adding the noodles.

Suggested Pairing

Creamy, baking spice– scented Pinot Blanc: 2011 Domaine Paul Blanck

