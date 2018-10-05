Vanilla–Brown Butter  Sablé Cookies

How to Make It

Step 1 Prepare an ice bath in a large bowl; set aside. Melt butter in a medium-size deep saucepan over medium, swirling often, until butter bubbles and develops a heavy foam, foam subsides, and butter turns a deep golden color, about 14 minutes. Remove from heat; pour brown butter into a heatproof bowl, scraping milk solids from bottom of saucepan into bowl. Place bowl in prepared ice bath; let cool, stirring occasionally, 10 minutes. Remove bowl from ice bath; let stand at room temperature 2 hours. Cover and chill overnight or up to 3 days.

Step 2 Remove brown butter from fridge; let stand at room temperature 1 to 2 hours to soften. Transfer butter to bowl of a heavy-duty electric stand mixer fitted with paddle attachment. Add 1 cup granulated sugar and powdered sugar. Beat on medium-low speed until smooth and creamy but not yet light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. (Do not overbeat.) Add egg yolks, 1 at a time, beating after each addition, stopping to scrape down sides of bowl as needed. Add vanilla, and beat until just combined, about 5 seconds. Reduce speed to low; gradually add flour and kosher salt, beating until just combined, about 1 minute.

Step 3 Form dough into a ball; transfer to a large sheet of parchment paper. Cover with a second sheet of parchment paper. Using a rolling pin, gently roll dough between parchment to 1/3-inch thickness. Transfer dough sandwiched between parchment paper onto a baking sheet. Chill until firm, 1 hour or overnight.

Step 4 Remove top sheet of parchment paper from chilled dough. Cut dough into 24 (3-inch) circles. (Reroll dough scraps as needed; rechill dough if it becomes too soft to handle.) Transfer dough rounds to a baking sheet lined with parchment paper; freeze until solid, about 1 hour.