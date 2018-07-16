Vanilla-Sugar Conchas
Victor Protasio
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
12 HR 20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 12
Elena Reygadas
August 2018

Crunchy vanilla crust gives these sweet, brioche-like rolls their namesake seashell appearance. They are popular in Mexico for a light breakfast, served warm with a cup of coffee. This recipe, from Elena Reygadas at Panadería Rosetta in Mexico City, is lighter and more flavorful than other versions.

Ingredients

  • 3 3/4 cups plus 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour (about 1 pound), divided, plus more for dusting
  • 1/3 cup granulated sugar, plus more for dipping
  • 1 (1/4-ounces) envelope active dry yeast
  • 3/4 teaspoon fine sea salt
  • 3/4 cup unsalted butter (6 ounces), melted
  • 1/4 cup whole milk
  • 4 large eggs, beaten
  • Egg wash, for brushing
  • Vanilla Crust Dough

How to Make It

Step 1    

Stir together 3 3/4 cups flour, sugar, yeast, and salt in a large bowl. Make a well in center, and add butter, milk, and eggs. Using your hands, combine mixture in a circular motion until ingredients are incorporated and a shaggy dough forms. Transfer dough to a lightly floured surface. Knead, lightly striking dough against surface and adding up to 2 tablespoons flour, a few teaspoons at a time, until dough is smooth and elastic, 6 to 8 minutes.

Step 2    

Place dough in a lightly greased large bowl. Cover with plastic wrap, and let stand at room temperature until slightly risen, about 1 hour and 30 minutes. Chill dough 8 hours or overnight.

Step 3    

Divide dough into 12 (about 2 3/4-ounce) pieces, and shape into balls. Place dough balls on 2 parchment paper–lined baking sheets, and brush lightly with egg wash.

Step 4    

Preheat oven to 350°F. Divide Vanilla Crust Dough into 12 (about 3/4-inch) balls. Working with 1 Vanilla Crust Dough ball at a time, use fingers of both hands to pass ball back and forth until it flattens into a 3-inch circle. Top each concha dough ball with a Vanilla Crust Dough circle, gently pressing until molded around each. Mark tops by gently pressing with a 4-inch-round shell-pattern mold (or use a knife to make a shell pattern). Dip conchas, shell side down, in granulated sugar, and return, shell side up, to baking sheet, spacing conchas at least 3 inches apart. Let stand, uncovered, at room temperature, until slightly risen, about 2 hours.

Step 5    

Bake conchas in preheated oven until dough crevices are golden brown, 20 to 22 minutes. Serve immediately.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up