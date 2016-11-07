Vanilla Sponge Cake with Blackberry-Tarragon Jam 
Marcus Nilsson
Active Time
40 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Dominique Ansel
December 2016

Pastry genius Dominique Ansel bakes a delicate sponge, the foundation of France’s intricate layer cakes, in a homey loaf pan like an English quick bread to create a new Anglo-French baking tradition. It’s ethereal served with his easy, licorice-y jam. Slideshow: More Cake Recipes

Ingredients

CAKE

  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted, plus more for brushing 
  • 1/2 cup all-purpose flour 
  • 1/4 cup cake flour 
  • 3/4 teaspoon baking powder 
  • 1/2 teaspoon fine salt 
  • 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon honey 
  • 1 vanilla bean, split lengthwise and seeds scraped, or 1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract 
  • 3 large egg yolks 
  • 1 cup granulated sugar 
  • 7 large egg whites 
  • Confectioners’ sugar,  for dusting 

JAM

  • 8 ounces blackberries 
  • 1/2 cup granulated sugar 
  • 1 tablespoon tarragon leaves, chopped 
  • 1 teaspoon gin 
  • 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice 
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Make the cake Preheat the oven to 375°. Brush a 9-by- 4-inch loaf pan with butter. In a medium bowl, whisk both flours with the baking powder and salt. In a small bowl, mix the 2 tablespoons of melted butter with the honey and vanilla seeds.  

Step 2    

In a stand mixer fitted with the whisk, beat the egg yolks with 1/2 cup of the granulated sugar at high speed until thick and pale, about 5 minutes. Scrape into a medium bowl. Clean the mixer bowl and whisk.

Step 3    

In the stand mixer fitted with the whisk, beat the egg whites at high speed until soft peaks form, about 2 minutes. With the machine on high, gradually add the remaining 1/2 cup of granulated sugar and beat until stiff, about 3 minutes more. Using  a rubber spatula, fold a large scoop of the beaten egg whites into the egg yolk mixture to lighten it. Gently fold the egg yolk mixture into the egg whites until no streaks remain.  

Step 4    

Sift the dry ingredients over the eggs, then gently fold them in. Fold in the butter mixture. Scrape the batter into the prepared pan and smooth the top. Bake for about 25 minutes, until springy and browned. Let cool completely, then unmold onto a platter and dust with confectioners’ sugar.  

Step 5    

Meanwhile, make the jam In a large mortar, using a pestle, lightly crush the blackberries with the granulated sugar, tarragon, gin, lemon juice and pepper until a coarse jam forms. Transfer to a serving bowl. Cut the cake into slices and serve with the jam. 

Make Ahead

The cake can be stored in an airtight container for up to 3 days. The jam can be refrigerated for up to 3 days.

