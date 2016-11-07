Vanilla Sponge Cake with Blackberry-Tarragon Jam 

Pastry genius Dominique Ansel bakes a delicate sponge, the foundation of France’s intricate layer cakes, in a homey loaf pan like an English quick bread to create a new Anglo-French baking tradition. It’s ethereal served with his easy, licorice-y jam. Slideshow: More Cake Recipes
How to Make It
Make the cake Preheat the oven to 375°. Brush a 9-by- 4-inch loaf pan with butter. In a medium bowl, whisk both flours with the baking powder and salt. In a small bowl, mix the 2 tablespoons of melted butter with the honey and vanilla seeds.
In a stand mixer fitted with the whisk, beat the egg yolks with 1/2 cup of the granulated sugar at high speed until thick and pale, about 5 minutes. Scrape into a medium bowl. Clean the mixer bowl and whisk.
In the stand mixer fitted with the whisk, beat the egg whites at high speed until soft peaks form, about 2 minutes. With the machine on high, gradually add the remaining 1/2 cup of granulated sugar and beat until stiff, about 3 minutes more. Using a rubber spatula, fold a large scoop of the beaten egg whites into the egg yolk mixture to lighten it. Gently fold the egg yolk mixture into the egg whites until no streaks remain.
Sift the dry ingredients over the eggs, then gently fold them in. Fold in the butter mixture. Scrape the batter into the prepared pan and smooth the top. Bake for about 25 minutes, until springy and browned. Let cool completely, then unmold onto a platter and dust with confectioners’ sugar.
Meanwhile, make the jam In a large mortar, using a pestle, lightly crush the blackberries with the granulated sugar, tarragon, gin, lemon juice and pepper until a coarse jam forms. Transfer to a serving bowl. Cut the cake into slices and serve with the jam.
Review Body: What a disaster! What a waste of time and money! A 9"x4" pan is way too small for this recipe - the batter filled the pan right up to the rim. After just a few minutes in the oven the batter was spilling over and pouring down the sides of the pan. A few minutes later the cake completely collapsed. Beyond disappointing! The Blackberry jam, however, was delicious.
Review Body: I made this cake and it was perfect! Delicious, light and lots of flavor. No problem with overflow! And yes it did collapse a bit but not much at all. I paired it with a whipped chocolate bourbon ganache and it was a great hit for our dinner party! Definitely make it again and will even put it in a half-sheet pan and roll it with the ganache filling.
