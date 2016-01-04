Vanilla Pudding With Macerated Stone Fruits and Shortbread

How to Make It

Step 1 make the shortbread cookies Preheat the oven to 325° and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a standing mixer fitted with the paddle, combine all of the shortbread ingredients and beat at medium speed until the dough just comes together. Pat the dough into a 6-inch square, wrap in plastic and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.

Step 2 On a lightly floured surface, roll the dough into an 8-inch square, 1/2 inch thick. Cut the dough into 4 strips, then cut each strip into 5 cookies. Arrange the cookies on the prepared baking sheet and bake until golden, 30 to 35 minutes. Immediately sprinkle the cookies with sugar and let cool.

Step 3 make the pudding In a medium saucepan, combine the milk, cream and vanilla paste and bring to a simmer. In a medium heatproof bowl, whisk the sugar with the egg yolks until smooth. Gradually whisk in the hot milk. Return the mixture to the saucepan and cook over low heat, stirring constantly but gently with a wooden spoon, until thickened slightly, about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the softened gelatin until melted. Strain the pudding through a fine sieve into a medium heatproof bowl and let cool, stirring occasionally.

Step 4 In a small bowl, whisk the crème fraîche until firm peaks form, then fold into the pudding. Press a sheet of plastic wrap directly onto the surface of the pudding and refrigerate until chilled, about 3 hours.

Step 5 meanwhile, prepare the stone fruits Combine all of the ingredients in the top of a double boiler. In the bottom of the double boiler, bring 2 inches of water to a boil and turn off the heat. Set the fruit over the water, cover and let stand for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.