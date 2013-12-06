Vanilla-Orange Frappé
© James Baigrie
Serves : 2
Patrick Coston
May 2002

Ingredients

  • 1 medium navel orange, zested
  • 1 vanilla bean, split lengthwise, seeds scraped
  • 1 pint mandarin orange sorbet
  • 1/2 cup plain nonfat yogurt

Using a sharp knife, peel the orange, removing the bitter white pith. Working over the jar of a blender, cut in between the membranes to release the sections. Squeeze the juice from the membranes into the blender. Puree the orange sections and juice with the vanilla seeds, sorbet and yogurt until smooth, about 30 seconds. Pour the frappé into glasses, garnish with the zest and serve.

