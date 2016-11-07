Vanilla-Mint Marshmallows

Author Name: Martha grave

Review Body: I just made these today, and I was disappointed. I'd never made marshmallows before, but I did some research on gelatin and felt fairly confident in what I was doing. I followed the recipe to a T, except that I substituted powdered gelatin for gelatin sheets (i.e., I wasn't willing to spend $15 to get gelatin sheets from Amazon). But, like I said, I did lots of research and math on how to substitute powdered gelatin, and I felt confident. When I finished making them and found them to be too heavy and jelly-like and not light enough, I did some research on marshmallow making, and found some differences between this recipe and ones from more reputed marshmallow makers. If I were to make this again, I would: 1) Boil the sugar syrup to a higher temp. Other recipes I saw said to boil it to more like 240 degrees, and said that not boiling it enough could lead to dense mallows. 2) Whip the mixture longer at the very end, before dropping it into the pan. I stopped whipping when I realized my mix had dropped to about 90 degrees, based on this recommendation from the recipe. I don't know where Food & Wine got the 105 degrees idea from, I didn't find that in any other recipe when I did research after. I would just beat it the 12 minutes, no matter the temp. As long as the mix is still spreadable, you're good. 3) Put less than a tablespoon of mint extract in. It was a little too much. It overpowered the vanilla, and when you're paying $4.50 for a vanilla bean, you want to get your money's worth. Try again, Food & Wine!!

Review Rating: 1

Date Published: 2016-12-12