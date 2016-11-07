Vanilla-Mint Marshmallows
© David Malosh
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 50
Jami Curl
December 2016

Jami Curl of Quin Candy in Portland, Oregon, uses sheets of silver leaf gelatin to help give these delicately minty marshmallows their smooth, pillowy texture. While granulated gelatin is more accessible, it does not melt as evenly as sheet gelatin and can make for gritty marshmallows.  Slideshow: More Marshmallow Recipes

Ingredients

  • Canola oil 
  • 98 grams (1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon) light corn syrup  
  • 12 grams (1 tablespoon) pure peppermint extract  
  • 1 vanilla bean, split lengthwise and seeds scraped 
  • 57 grams (20 sheets) silver leaf gelatin (see Note) 
  • 108 grams (1/3 cup plus  2 tablespoons) ice water  
  • 600 grams (3 cups) granulated sugar  
  • 255 grams (1 cup plus 1 tablespoon) water 
  • 15 drops natural red food coloring 
  • 114 grams (1 cup plus 1 tablespoon) confectioners’ sugar  
  • 114 grams (1 cup) cornstarch 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Lightly grease a 9-by-13-inch metal baking pan with canola  oil. In a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, beat  the corn syrup with the peppermint extract and vanilla seeds  at low speed until combined. Reserve the vanilla bean pod for another use. 

Step 2    

In a heatproof medium bowl, cover the gelatin sheets with the ice water and let stand, stirring occasionally, until the gelatin is evenly moistened and all of the water is absorbed, about 5 minutes. In a medium saucepan, bring 2 inches of water to a  simmer. Set the bowl with the gelatin over the simmering water and cook, stirring once or twice, until melted, about 5 minutes. Do not let the bowl touch the water. Carefully remove the saucepan from the heat.  

Step 3    

In a small, heavy-bottomed saucepan, bring the granulated sugar and water to a boil. Cook, without stirring, until the sugar syrup registers 225° on a candy thermometer, 8 to 10 minutes. Use a wet pastry brush to wash down the side of the pan.  

Step 4    

With the stand mixer at low speed, slowly stream the hot sugar syrup into the corn syrup. Add the warm gelatin and  continue beating until slightly thickened and opaque, about  2 minutes. Increase the speed to moderately high and beat until the marshmallow is  thick and glossy and registers  105°, about 12 minutes.  

Step 5    

Lightly grease a rubber  spatula. Scatter the food coloring over the marshmallow, then, using the spatula,  quickly scrape the marshmallow into the prepared pan, swirling the food coloring as you go. Let stand at room temperature until set, at least  3 hours or overnight. 

Step 6    

Sift the confectioners’ sugar and cornstarch into a shallow bowl. Invert the marshmallows onto a work surface and cut into 2-inch squares. Toss in the sugar mixture, shaking off any excess, then serve.

Make Ahead

The vanilla-mint marshmallows can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 1 month.

Notes

Silver leaf gelatin is available at most baking supply shops and on amazon.com.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up