Vanilla Cupcake Ice Cream Sandwiches  
Active Time
45 MIN
Total Time
3 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Candace Nelson
June 2017

Cupcake tops, which puff up over their paper liners, make the ideal sweet buns for these icy treats. Slideshow: More Frozen Dessert Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour 
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder 
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt 
  • 2/3 cup whole milk 
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract 
  • 1 stick unsalted butter,  at room temperature  
  • 3/4 cup sugar 
  • 2 large eggs, at room temperature 
  • 1 pint pistachio ice cream or sorbet, slightly softened 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 325°. Line  a 12-cup muffin pan with paper liners.  In a medium bowl, whisk the flour with the baking powder and salt. In a small bowl, whisk the milk with the vanilla.  

Step 2    

In a stand mixer fitted with the paddle, beat the butter with the sugar  at medium-high speed, scraping down the bowl once or twice, until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. At medium-low speed, beat in the eggs one at a time until incorporated. At low speed, beat in the dry ingredients and the milk mixture in 3 alternating additions until smooth. Spoon about 1/4 cup of the batter into each prepared cup.  

Step 3    

Bake the cupcakes for 25 to 30 minutes, until a toothpick inserted in  the centers comes out clean. Let cool in the pan for 5 minutes, then cool  completely on a wire rack, about 1 hour.  

Step 4    

Working with 1 cupcake at a time, peel off the liner. Turn the cupcake top side down in the palm of one hand, cover with the other hand and gently twist off the cake top. Reserve  the cupcake bottom for another use. Arrange the top smooth side down  on a platter. Repeat with the remaining cupcakes. Freeze the tops for 1 hour.  

Step 5    

Spread 1/4 cup of the ice cream  onto each of 6 cupcake tops. Close the sandwiches with the remaining cupcake tops and gently press together. Freeze for 30 minutes before serving.

Make Ahead

The ice cream sandwiches can be wrapped in plastic and frozen for up to 1 week. Let soften at room temperature for 10 minutes before serving.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up