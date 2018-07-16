Vanilla Crust Dough
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1 batch
Elena Reygadas
August 2018

Crunchy vanilla crust gives these sweet, brioche-like rolls their namesake seashell appearance. They are popular in Mexico for a light breakfast, served warm with a cup of coffee. This recipe, from Elena Reygadas at Panadería Rosetta in Mexico City, is lighter and more flavorful than other versions.

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup all-purpose flour (about 3 1/4 ounces)
  • 1/2 cup vegetable shortening
  • 3/4 cup powdered sugar (about 3 ounces)
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt
  • 1/2 vanilla bean pod, seeds scraped and pod discarded

How to Make It

Step

Combine all ingredients in bowl of a heavy-duty electric stand mixer. Beat on low speed until a smooth dough forms, about 2 minutes. Wrap dough in plastic wrap, and let stand at room temperature until ready to use.

