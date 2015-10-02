Vanilla Bean and Espresso Granola

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 325° and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Step 2 In a small bowl, whisk together the espresso, coconut oil, vanilla bean seeds and maple syrup. In another bowl, mix together the almonds, oats and shredded coconut. Slowly pour the espresso mixture over the dry ingredients and stir until the granola is coated.

Step 3 Spread across the prepared baking sheet and bake for 15 minutes. Stir and cook for another 10 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool.