Vanilla Bean and Espresso Granola

This easy recipe will make a huge tray full of delicious granola and will cost much less to make than that artisan granola at the store. Slideshow: More Quick & Healthy Breakfast Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 325° and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
In a small bowl, whisk together the espresso, coconut oil, vanilla bean seeds and maple syrup. In another bowl, mix together the almonds, oats and shredded coconut. Slowly pour the espresso mixture over the dry ingredients and stir until the granola is coated.
Spread across the prepared baking sheet and bake for 15 minutes. Stir and cook for another 10 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool.
Serve with dark chocolate chips and yogurt or ice cream.
Notes
If looking to keep the recipe vegan, skip the chocolate chips and yogurt or ice cream.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5