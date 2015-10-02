Vanilla Bean and Espresso Granola
Photo © Shelly Westerhausen
Active Time
5 MIN
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Shelly Westerhausen
July 2014

This easy recipe will make a huge tray full of delicious granola and will cost much less to make than that artisan granola at the store. Slideshow: More Quick & Healthy Breakfast Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 tablespoons cooled espresso (or 1 tablespoon instant coffee mixed with 1 1/2 tablespoon hot water, or 2 teaspoons coffee extract)
  • 1 tablespoon coconut oil, melted
  • 1 vanilla bean, seeds only
  • 2 tablespoons maple syrup
  • 1/2 cup almonds, chopped
  • 1 cup rolled oats
  • 1/2 cup shredded coconut
  • 1/4 cup dark chocolate chips (optional)
  • Yogurt and ice cream, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat oven to 325° and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Step 2    

In a small bowl, whisk together the espresso, coconut oil, vanilla bean seeds and maple syrup. In another bowl, mix together the almonds, oats and shredded coconut. Slowly pour the espresso mixture over the dry ingredients and stir until the granola is coated.

Step 3    

Spread across the prepared baking sheet and bake for 15 minutes. Stir and cook for another 10 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool.

Step 4    

Serve with dark chocolate chips and yogurt or ice cream.

Notes

If looking to keep the recipe vegan, skip the chocolate chips and yogurt or ice cream.

