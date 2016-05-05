Vanilla-Almond Ice Cream with Cherries and Pistachios

F&W’s Justin Chapple doesn’t use an ice cream maker for this sweet and creamy custard-based ice cream. Slideshow: More Ice Cream Recipes
How to Make It
Set a medium bowl in a large bowl of ice water. In another medium bowl, beat the egg yolks until pale, 1 to 2 minutes.
In a medium saucepan, whisk the cream with the milk, sugar, salt and the vanilla bean and seeds. Bring to a simmer, whisking, until the sugar is completely dissolved. Very gradually whisk half of the hot cream mixture into the beaten egg yolks in a thin stream, then whisk this mixture into the saucepan. Cook over moderately low heat, stirring constantly with a wooden spoon, until the custard is thick enough to lightly coat the back of the spoon, about 12 minutes; don’t let it boil.
Strain the custard through a medium-mesh strainer into the bowl set in the ice water; discard the vanilla bean. Let the custard cool completely, stirring occasionally. Stir in the almond extract. Pour into a large resealable freezer bag and seal, pressing out the air. Lay the bag flat in the freezer and freeze until firm, at least 8 hours or overnight.
Working quickly, in batches if necessary, transfer the frozen custard to the bowl of a food processor. Pulse at 5-second intervals until smooth. Transfer the custard to a chilled 9-by-4-inch metal loaf pan and fold in the cherries and pistachios. Cover with plastic wrap and freeze until firm, about 6 hours or overnight.
Make Ahead
Notes
Instead of cherries and pistachios, try folding in 1 cup of chopped chocolate-covered pretzels or chopped halvah.
Author Name: Lauren Cohn
Review Body: I'll preface this review by telling you that I took some liberties. 1. I used unsalted, raw, pre-shelled pistachios. 2. I used Washington sweet cherries, which are (in June in Chicago) not yet at their most flavorful. 3. I used my KitchenAid mixer to whisk the yolks and continued to use it to whisk the yolks while I ever-so-slowly poured in the custard. 4. Instead of freezing the finished custard then feeding it through the food processor (why?), I did what I usually do with ice cream bases and refrigerated it (for 8-12 hours) in tupperware, then broke out my ice cream churn and churned in the pistachio bits and cherry halves. 5. I stored it in a glass Weck jar in my freezer so it wouldn't be exposed to the freezer like it would be in a loaf pan. This recipe yields an incredibly decadent ice cream, but is weirdly light on flavor. I agree with Justin Chapple that the addition of dark chocolate (or halva or chocolate-covered pretzels) would be delicious and contribute a little more sweetness to the finished product. While part of the flavor issue had to do with my ingredients, it tastes like it might benefit from a little more salt or sugar to keep it from being one note.
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2016-06-17
Author Name: Godfilling
Review Body: Yet another thing I can add to my list of recipes that I would like to make but just too lazy to do it!
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2016-07-02
Author Name: alyssa075
Review Body: Is it okay to use the All Purpose Cream for this?
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-07-02
Author Name: Mavis055
Review Body: Is there anything else I can use instead of egg? All in all, wonderful consistency and this looks so delicious!
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-07-02
Author Name: TrevL
Review Body: This looks soooo delicious but I don't have access to almond extract here. Would that mess up the texture of the ice cream? Can I do the recipe without it?
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-07-02