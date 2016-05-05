Vanilla-Almond Ice Cream with Cherries and Pistachios

Author Name: Lauren Cohn

Review Body: I'll preface this review by telling you that I took some liberties. 1. I used unsalted, raw, pre-shelled pistachios. 2. I used Washington sweet cherries, which are (in June in Chicago) not yet at their most flavorful. 3. I used my KitchenAid mixer to whisk the yolks and continued to use it to whisk the yolks while I ever-so-slowly poured in the custard. 4. Instead of freezing the finished custard then feeding it through the food processor (why?), I did what I usually do with ice cream bases and refrigerated it (for 8-12 hours) in tupperware, then broke out my ice cream churn and churned in the pistachio bits and cherry halves. 5. I stored it in a glass Weck jar in my freezer so it wouldn't be exposed to the freezer like it would be in a loaf pan. This recipe yields an incredibly decadent ice cream, but is weirdly light on flavor. I agree with Justin Chapple that the addition of dark chocolate (or halva or chocolate-covered pretzels) would be delicious and contribute a little more sweetness to the finished product. While part of the flavor issue had to do with my ingredients, it tastes like it might benefit from a little more salt or sugar to keep it from being one note.

Review Rating: 4

Date Published: 2016-06-17