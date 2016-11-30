Valhalla Rising
Nico de Soto

Nico de Soto, co-owner of Mace in New York City, gives this aquavit-sherry cocktail a zingy kick with fresh ginger juice.  Slideshow: More Easy Cocktail Recipes This recipe originally appeared in the Food & Wine 2016 Cocktails book.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 ounce Spicy Ginger Syrup (see Note)
  • 1 ounce Linie aquavit
  • 1 ounce oloroso sherry
  • 3/4 ounce fresh lime juice
  • Ice
  • 4 ounces chilled pale ale
  • 1 piece of candied ginger skewered on a pick, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

In a cocktail shaker, combine the Spicy Ginger Syrup, aquavit, sherry and lime juice. Fill the shaker with ice and shake well. Strain into a chilled, ice-filled highball glass. Stir in the pale ale and garnish with the candied ginger.

Notes

In a jar, combine 2 ounces fresh ginger juice (from two 3-inch pieces) with 1/4 cup sugar. Cover and shake until the sugar dissolves. Refrigerate for up to 2 weeks. Makes about 3 ounces. 

