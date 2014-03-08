Vadouvan-Spiced Lamb Ribs
Tony Maws
April 2014

These slow-roasted lamb ribs from Boston chef Tony Maws are rubbed with a vadouvan, a fragrant French curry-esque spice blend, and loaded with the rich, gamey flavor of lamb. Because lamb ribs can be fatty, it's best to get them from small farms where the lambs are younger and more active, and therefore leaner. Slideshow: Lamb Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 tablespoons vadouvan (see Note)
  • 1 tablespoon kosher salt
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • One 3 1/2-pound rack of lamb ribs

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a bowl, whisk the vadouvan, salt and sugar. Set the ribs on a rimmed baking sheet and rub the spice mixture all over them; refrigerate, covered, for 8 hours or overnight.

Step 2    

Preheat the oven to 300°. Roast the ribs for 2 1/2 hours, until browned and tender; transfer to a carving board and let rest for 10 minutes. Cut into 2-rib pieces and serve.

Notes

Vadouvan, a French curry spice blend flavored with shallots and garlic, is available at specialty food stores and laboiteny.com.

Suggested Pairing

Spicy southern French red.

