Vadouvan Spice

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 350°. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

Step 2 In a food processor, working in 3 batches, coarsely chop the onions; transfer to a medium bowl. Repeat with the shallots and garlic, chopping them separately and adding them to the onions.

Step 3 In a large deep nonstick skillet, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the onion mixture and cook over high heat, stirring often, until golden and browned in spots, 25 to 30 minutes.