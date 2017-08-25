Vadouvan Naan Bread with Salted Coconut Butter

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the vadouvan naan Brush a large bowl with oil. In a medium bowl, whisk the flour with the Vadouvan Spice, yeast, salt, sesame seeds and baking powder. In a stand mixer fitted with the dough hook, combine the milk with the yogurt, egg, 2 tablespoons of oil and the honey. Add the dry ingredients and mix at low speed, scraping down the side of the bowl as needed, until a smooth, elastic dough forms, about 5 minutes. Transfer to the oiled bowl, cover with plastic wrap and let the dough rise until doubled in size, about 1 hour.

Step 2 Meanwhile, make the coconut butter In a stand mixer fitted with the whisk, beat the butter with the milk, honey and fleur de sel at low speed until smooth. Increase the speed to high and whip until the butter is light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Transfer to ramekins and keep at room temperature.

Step 3 Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Gently press down the dough and form into eight 4-ounce balls. On a lightly floured surface, using a lightly floured rolling pin, roll 1 ball of dough into a 7-inch disk; transfer to the prepared baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining dough balls, stacking them as needed between sheets of parchment paper.