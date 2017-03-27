Used Grapefruit Syrup
Most people eat a grapefruit by cutting out each pink fleshy segment with a knife. Left behind for the garbage are the peels, the membranes, even a fair amount of flesh, and the juice. Save them all for this syrup, which can also be made into a vinaigrette for salads or vegetables. Reprinted from Scraps, Wilt & Weeds: Turning Wasted Food into Plenty by Mads Refslund and Tama Matsuoka Wong. Copyright 2017 by Grand Central Life & Style. Published by Hachette Book Group (hachettebookgroup.com) Slideshow: More Grapefruit Recipes

Ingredients

  • Flesh scraped from 2 leftover organic large grapefruit halves
  • 2 grapefruit peels (1 inch square each)
  • 1/2 cup grapefruit juice, squeezed from the halves
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1/2 cup water

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan, combine the grapefruit flesh, peels, and juice with the sugar and water. Bring to a boil, then turn down the heat to low. Simmer for 5 minutes until the syrup starts turning slightly brown and is reduced to about 1 cup. Remove from the heat, let cool, and strain.

Step 2    

Compost the solids and store the syrup in the refrigerator for up to 15 days.

