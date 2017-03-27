Used Grapefruit Gin & Tonic
Active Time
5 MIN
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 1 cocktail
Food & Wine

The sweet tang of grapefruit syrup replaces the tonic for a refreshing and natural twist on the classic G&T. I developed this and all the other cocktail recipes in this book with Michael Reynolds, co-owner of the downtown New York City bar Black Crescent (and formerly of the iconic Booker and Dax cocktail bar). You can find several other unique cocktails that we developed together on the following pages. Reprinted from Scraps, Wilt & Weeds: Turning Wasted Food into Plenty by Mads Refslund and Tama Matsuoka Wong. Copyright 2017 by Grand Central Life & Style. Published by Hachette Book Group (hachettebookgroup.com) Slideshow: More Gin Cocktail Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 ounces (1/4 cup) gin
  • 3/4 ounce (1 1/2 tablespoons) Used Grapefruit Syrup (see Note)
  • 1/2 ounce (1 tablespoon) lime juice
  • 1/4 ounce (1/2 tablespoon) simple syrup (1 part sugar dissolved in 1 part water)
  • Ice
  • 1/2 ounce (1 tablespoon) soda water

How to Make It

Step

In a shaker, combine the gin, grapefruit syrup, lime juice, and simple syrup. Fill the shaker with ice and shake vigorously until the contents are completely chilled. Pour the liquid through a fine-mesh strainer into a coupe glass. Top off with the soda water.

Notes

Used Grapefruit Syrup

