Used Grapefruit Gin & Tonic

The sweet tang of grapefruit syrup replaces the tonic for a refreshing and natural twist on the classic G&T. I developed this and all the other cocktail recipes in this book with Michael Reynolds, co-owner of the downtown New York City bar Black Crescent (and formerly of the iconic Booker and Dax cocktail bar). You can find several other unique cocktails that we developed together on the following pages. Reprinted from Scraps, Wilt & Weeds: Turning Wasted Food into Plenty by Mads Refslund and Tama Matsuoka Wong. Copyright 2017 by Grand Central Life & Style. Published by Hachette Book Group (hachettebookgroup.com) Slideshow: More Gin Cocktail Recipes