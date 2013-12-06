Uprising Sun Refresher
The Good News This tangy drink is flavored with mint and antioxidant-rich pomegranate juice. The vibrant colors resemble those of a brilliant sunrise.    More Nonalcoholic Drinks  

Ingredients

  • 3 large mint leaves, minced
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • 1 cup pineapple juice
  • Ice cubes
  • 1 tablespoon pomegranate juice

How to Make It

Step

Put the mint and sugar in a tall glass and mash them together to muddle. Stir in the pineapple juice. Add enough ice to fill the glass. Add the pomegranate juice and do not stir. Serve.

Notes

One Serving 146 cal, 0 gm total fat, 0 gm saturated fat, 36 gm carb, 0 gm fiber.

