Uprising Sun Refresher

The Good News This tangy drink is flavored with mint and antioxidant-rich pomegranate juice. The vibrant colors resemble those of a brilliant sunrise. More Nonalcoholic Drinks
How to Make It
Step
Put the mint and sugar in a tall glass and mash them together to muddle. Stir in the pineapple juice. Add enough ice to fill the glass. Add the pomegranate juice and do not stir. Serve.
One Serving 146 cal, 0 gm total fat, 0 gm saturated fat, 36 gm carb, 0 gm fiber.
