Upland’s Buttermilk Ranch Dressing 
Greg DuPree
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
10 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1 1/2 cups
Justin Smillie
February 2019

Upland chef Justin Smillie serves this creamy dressing with his signature shareable salad. At home, assemble a composed salad of a mix of pickled, raw, and cooked ingredients to your taste.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup whole buttermilk
  • 1/2 cup Hellmann’s mayonnaise
  • 2 tablespoons minced fresh chives
  • 2 tablespoons fresh dill, minced 
  • 2 tablespoons chopped shallot 
  • 1 garlic clove, grated on a Microplane
  • 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper 
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon Worcester-shire sauce
  •  Hot sauce, such as Tabasco, to taste

How to Make It

Step

In a small bowl, whisk together buttermilk, mayonnaise, chives, dill, shallot, garlic, black pepper, salt, Worcestershire, and hot sauce. Refrigerate dressing until ready to use, up to 3 days.

Notes

Dressing will thicken as it sits. Stir well before serving and thin with additional buttermilk, if desired.

