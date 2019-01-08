Upland’s Buttermilk Ranch Dressing 

Greg DuPree
Upland chef Justin Smillie serves this creamy dressing with his signature shareable salad. At home, assemble a composed salad of a mix of pickled, raw, and cooked ingredients to your taste.
How to Make It
Step
In a small bowl, whisk together buttermilk, mayonnaise, chives, dill, shallot, garlic, black pepper, salt, Worcestershire, and hot sauce. Refrigerate dressing until ready to use, up to 3 days.
Notes
Dressing will thicken as it sits. Stir well before serving and thin with additional buttermilk, if desired.