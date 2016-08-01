Uovo in Raviolo with Hand-Grated-Tomato Sauce

Author Name: onitac

Review Body: I have made homemade pasta for years and this time, decided to follow the recipe exactly. It was a near disaster. First of all, the pasta recipe has way too much liquid for the amount of flour. My flour "dam" broke down immediately, and made a huge mess on my counter and in my hands in trying to retrieve it--and I had only used about 3/4 of the egg/water mixture with the 2 cups of flour. I had to add about another cup of flour to get a decent pasta. Then the instruction of covering with a damp cloth (I wrung out a thin cotton tea towel, and then put it in the clothes dryer for a while until it was just damp) was a terrible idea. Despite using the semolina ( which, by the way, was very difficult to brush off of the pasta sheets), the pasta stuck to the damp towel, and I had to scrape it off and re-knead and re-roll the pasta. Tip: cover with a thin, dry towel. Now I am into the process by about 3 hours. I finally made the ravioli and cooked them successfully, but it took many hours and more for clean-up. I will say it was tasty, but next time, I will search for a similar but different recipe. So dissatisfied with this one. Also, I LOVE salt, but added some salt to the filling recipe, and it was so salty, that I had to add much more ricotta to neutralize the saltiness. Maybe it was the feta I used, but still, TASTE before adding any salt to the filling. I also did not salt the pasta water in order to compensate.

Review Rating: 2

Date Published: 2017-08-22