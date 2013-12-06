Union League
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : Makes 1 Drink
Ryan Fitzgerald

A huge fan of Ransom Old Tom gin, which is spicier and less sweet than typical Old Toms, mixologist Ryan Fitzgerald mixed it with an equal amount of tawny port and decided the drink was terrific. Then he found the same combo in a vintage bar book but with orange bitters and different proportions. He added the bitters, kept his proportions and borrowed the name. Glassware Guide  More Gin Cocktails

Ingredients

  • Ice, plus 2 cubes, preferably large
  • 1 ounce Old Tom gin, preferably Ransom
  • 1 ounce tawny port
  • 2 dashes of orange bitters

How to Make It

Step

Fill a pint glass with ice. Add the gin, port and bitters and stir well. Strain into a double rocks glass and add 2 ice cubes.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up