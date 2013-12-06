Union League

A huge fan of Ransom Old Tom gin, which is spicier and less sweet than typical Old Toms, mixologist Ryan Fitzgerald mixed it with an equal amount of tawny port and decided the drink was terrific. Then he found the same combo in a vintage bar book but with orange bitters and different proportions. He added the bitters, kept his proportions and borrowed the name. Glassware Guide More Gin Cocktails
How to Make It
Step
Fill a pint glass with ice. Add the gin, port and bitters and stir well. Strain into a double rocks glass and add 2 ice cubes.
