Ultimate Veggie Skillet Nachos

Nachos are an easy dish to make, but it's amazing how many restaurants and bars just don't get it right. The key to success? Good quality ingredients, and tortilla chips that are layered with attention to their respective cheese-to-topping ratio. These ultimate skillet nachos are covered in lots of fresh toppings after they've emerged from the oven, which give them a great contrast of hot and cold. Slideshow: More Outrageous Nachos

Ingredients

  • 4 cups large tortilla chips
  • 1 1/2 cups shredded aged white cheddar cheese
  • 3 small red bell peppers, diced
  • 1/2 small red onion, thinly sliced
  • 1 scallion, thinly sliced
  • 1 jalapeño with seeds, sliced
  • 1/4 cup pitted black olives, sliced
  • 1/4 cup corn kernels
  • 2 heaping tablespoons sour cream
  • 1/4 cup small tomatoes, sliced
  • 1 avocado, peeled and sliced
  • Cilantro, Thai basil and lime wedges, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 400°. In a well-seasoned cast-iron skillet, in 3 batches, layer the tortilla chips, cheese, bell peppers, red onion, scallion, jalapeño, black olives and corn. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes, until the cheese is melted and the chips begin to turn golden brown at the edges.

Step 2    

Remove from the oven and top the sour cream, tomato slices, avocado, cilantro and Thai basil. Serve immediately with lime wedges.

