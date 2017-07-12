Ultimate Irish Cream Chocolate Mousse
Abby Hocking / Food & Wine
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
3 HR
Yield
Serves : 12
Anna Painter

This airy, lightly boozy Irish cream mousse is perfect for a party: It makes a generous 12 cups. If you don’t want to make so much, this recipe is easily halved. We like our mousse garnished with coarsely grated bittersweet chocolate, but a dusting of unsweetened cocoa powder, a dollop of whipped cream or curls of semisweet chocolate would be delicious, too. Slideshow: More Mousse Recipes

Ingredients

  • 6 ounces bittersweet chocolate, finely chopped
  • 6 ounces semisweet chocolate, finely chopped
  • 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into small cubes
  • 2 tablespoons brewed coffee
  • 8 large eggs, separated
  • 6 tablespoons superfine sugar
  • 2 3/4 cups heavy cream, chilled
  • 1/4 cup Irish cream liqueur
  • Coarsely grated bittersweet chocolate, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large heatproof bowl set over a pot of simmering water, combine the chocolates with the butter and coffee and cook over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until the chocolate and butter melt, about 6 minutes. Remove the bowl from the heat and let cool until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the chocolate reads 75°, about 30 minutes. Add the 8 egg yolks and whisk until smooth.

Step 2    

In a large bowl, using a hand mixer, whip the 8 egg whites at medium-high speed until soft peaks form, about 3 minutes. Sprinkle in the sugar, 2 tablespoons at a time, and whip until the whites are thick and glossy, about 4 minutes.

Step 3    

In a second large bowl, using a hand mixer, whip the heavy cream with the liqueur at medium-high speed until medium peaks form, about 5 minutes.

Step 4    

Using a rubber spatula, fold half of the whipped cream into the chocolate mixture until just a few streaks remain. Fold in half of the whipped egg whites, followed by the remaining whipped cream and egg whites. Scrape into a large serving bowl or small bowls. Cover the mousse with plastic wrap and refrigerate until firm, about 2 hours.

Step 5    

Garnish the mousse with coarsely grated bittersweet chocolate just before serving.

Make Ahead

The chocolate mousse can be refrigerated for up to 2 days.

Notes

Please note that this mousse contains raw egg whites.

