Ukrainian Pasta Bake

Arrange the bacon on a rack over a baking sheet. Bake for 20 minutes, until golden and cooked through. Let cool, then chop. Reserve 2 tablespoons of the bacon fat.

Meanwhile, in a large saucepan of salted boiling water, cook the noodles until al dente, about 8 minutes. Drain and run under cold water to cool. Drain well.

Step 4

In a large bowl, combine the noodles, cottage cheese, half-and-half, eggs, bacon and reserved bacon fat. Season with the salt and pepper and mix well, then transfer the pasta to the prepared dish. In a small bowl, mix the breadcrumbs with the 4 tablespoons of melted butter and sprinkle on top of the pasta. Bake for about 45 minutes, until golden and crispy on top. Serve.