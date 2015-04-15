Ukrainian Pasta Bake
This savory baked pasta from blogger Sasha Martin is the epitome of comfort food, rich with bacon, creamy cottage cheese and eggs. Slideshow: More Baked Pasta Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted, plus more for greasing
  • 1/2 pound sliced bacon (about 8 slices)
  • 1/2 pound wide egg noodles
  • 2 cups cottage cheese
  • 1/4 cup half-and-half
  • 2 large eggs, beaten
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper
  • 1/2 cup plain dry breadcrumbs

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Butter a 2-quart ovenproof baking dish.

Step 2    

Arrange the bacon on a rack over a baking sheet. Bake for 20 minutes, until golden and cooked through. Let cool, then chop. Reserve 2 tablespoons of the bacon fat.

Step 3    

Meanwhile, in a large saucepan of salted boiling water, cook the noodles until al dente, about 8 minutes. Drain and run under cold water to cool. Drain well.

Step 4    

In a large bowl, combine the noodles, cottage cheese, half-and-half, eggs, bacon and reserved bacon fat. Season with the  salt and pepper and mix well, then transfer the pasta to the prepared dish. In a small bowl, mix the breadcrumbs with the 4 tablespoons of melted butter and sprinkle on top of the pasta. Bake for about 45 minutes, until golden and crispy on top. Serve.

Make Ahead

The pasta bake (without the breadcrumb topping) can be assembled and refrigerated overnight.

Suggested Pairing

Ultrarich pasta dishes like this one pair best with robust red wines, like Malbec, that have generous fruit and some tannic structure.

