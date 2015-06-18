Udon with Preserved Mustard Greens and Chile Sauce
© Christina Holmes
Active Time
45 MIN
Total Time
4 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Josh Skenes
July 2015

Chef Josh Skenes makes his rich broth with fresh kelp, but you can also use store-bought kombu, which is a readily available dried kelp. Slideshow: More Udon Noodle Recipes

Ingredients

  • 12 ounces mustard greens, stems discarded and leaves torn
  • Kosher salt
  • One 3-pound chicken, cut into 12 pieces
  • One 4-inch piece of kelp or kombu, rinsed
  • 2 Fresno chiles—stemmed, seeded and thinly sliced
  • 1 tablespoon Asian fish sauce
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
  • 1 tablespoon mala sauce or other preserved chile flakes in oil (see Note)
  • Two 8-ounces packages frozen udon noodles

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large bowl, toss the mustard greens with 1 teaspoon of salt. Gently massage the greens until just starting to wilt. Let stand at room temperature for 20 minutes, tossing occasionally. Gently squeeze the excess water from the mustard greens and drain well. Transfer the greens to a 1-pint glass jar, cover and let stand at room temperature for at least 4 hours or overnight.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a large saucepan, cover the chicken and kelp with 12 cups of water. Add a generous pinch of salt and bring to a boil. Simmer over low heat until the broth is richly flavored, about 2 1/2 hours, skimming off the foam as it rises  to the surface. Strain the broth through a fine sieve into a heatproof bowl; you should have about 4 cups. Reserve the chicken for another use. Return the broth to the saucepan, cover and keep hot.

Step 3    

In a small bowl, whisk the Fresno chiles with the fish sauce, lime juice and mala sauce. Season lightly with salt.

Step 4    

In a large saucepan of boiling water, cook the udon until tender, about 2 minutes. Drain well and transfer to 4 warm bowls. Ladle the hot broth over the udon and top with some of the preserved mustard greens. Serve hot, passing the chile sauce at the table.

Make Ahead

The preserved mustard greens, rich broth and pickled chile sauce can be refrigerated separately for up to 3 days.

Notes

Mala sauce is a Chinese chile sauce with Sichuan peppercorns and spices. It is available at Asian markets or online.

