Two Palms
Nick Detrich

Coconut water is the breakout beverage of the decade, but people were actually mixing it into cocktails back in the 1800s. Here, Nick Detrich  riffs on that tradition. Slideshow: Gin Cocktails

Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015

Ingredients

  • 1 ounce London dry gin, such as Beefeater
  • 1/2 ounce fresh lime juice
  • 1/2 ounce Simple Syrup
  • 1 large egg white
  • Ice
  • 1 ounce chilled coconut water
  • Pinch of freshly grated nutmeg, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

In a cocktail shaker, combine the gin, lime juice, Simple Syrup and egg white. Shake vigorously. Fill the shaker with ice and shake again. Fine-strain into a chilled coupe. Stir the coconut water into the cocktail and garnish with the grated nutmeg.

