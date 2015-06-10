© Lucas Allen
Coconut water is the breakout beverage of the decade, but people were actually mixing it into cocktails back in the 1800s. Here, Nick Detrich
riffs on that tradition.
Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015
How to Make It
Step
In a cocktail shaker, combine the gin, lime juice, Simple Syrup and egg white. Shake vigorously. Fill the shaker with ice and shake again. Fine-strain into a chilled coupe. Stir the coconut water into the cocktail and garnish with the grated nutmeg.
