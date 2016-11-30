Two Mirrors
"Two Mirrors has a special place in my heart," says New Orleans bartender Nick Detrich. "It's a frappé-style drink with a good dash of anise and floral notes like the absinthe frappés of Mardi Gras." To garnish with rose water, spray with an atomizer or float a few drops on the surface of the drink. Slideshow: More Easy Cocktail Recipes This recipe originally appeared in the Food & Wine 2016 Cocktails book.

Ingredients

  • 2 ounces Cold-Brew Concentrate (see Note)
  • 1 ounce Herbsaint (anise-flavored liqueur)
  • 1/2 ounce orgeat (almond syrup)
  • Ice
  • 4 drops of rose water and 1 lemon twist, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

In a cocktail shaker, combine the coffee concentrate, Herbsaint and orgeat. Fill the shaker with ice and shake well. Fine-strain into a chilled, ice-filled wineglass. Garnish with the rose water, then pinch the twist over the drink and add to the glass.

Notes

In a large bowl, stir together 2/3 cup coarsely ground coffee beans and 22 ounces cold water. Cover and refrigerate for 12 hours or up to 24 hours for a stronger brew. Line a sieve with cheesecloth and set it over another large bowl. Strain the cold-brew coffee; do not stir the grounds. Pour 3 ounces of the concentrate into each of 2 large ice cube molds and freeze until solid. Pour the remaining concentrate into a jar and refrigerate for up to 1 week. Makes about 10 ounces concentrate and 2 large ice cubes.

