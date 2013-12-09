Two-Minute Guacamole
Serves : Makes 2 cups
November 2013

This guacamole is true to its name: it takes less than two minutes to make. It may also disappear in two minutes. Slideshow: Great Guacamole Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 ripe Hass avocados
  • 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 1 teaspoon dried cilantro
  • 1 lime, juiced
  • Kosher salt

How to Make It

Step

Scoop the avocado into a bowl. Coarsely mash it with a fork. Stir in the onion powder, garlic powder, cayenne pepper, cilantro, lime juice and salt. Serve with tortilla chips.

Make Ahead

Press plastic wrap firmly against the surface of the guacamole and refrigerate overnight.

