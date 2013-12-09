Two-Minute Guacamole

This guacamole is true to its name: it takes less than two minutes to make. It may also disappear in two minutes. Slideshow: Great Guacamole Recipes
How to Make It
Step
Scoop the avocado into a bowl. Coarsely mash it with a fork. Stir in the onion powder, garlic powder, cayenne pepper, cilantro, lime juice and salt. Serve with tortilla chips.
Make Ahead
Press plastic wrap firmly against the surface of the guacamole and refrigerate overnight.
