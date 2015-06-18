Tuscan White Bean and Escarole Soup with Tuna

Eva Kolenko
To help make his white bean soup even more nourishing and delicious, F&W’s Justin Chapple adds plenty of escarole. Slideshow: More Tuna Recipes
Heat the oil in a pot. Add the onion and garlic and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 10 minutes. Add the escarole and rosemary and cook until the escarole is wilted, 3 minutes. Add the stock, beans and tuna and bring to a boil. Simmer over low heat for 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Serve the soup with shredded Parmesan and crusty bread.
