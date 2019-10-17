Tuscan Kale Salad with Gorgonzola Croutons

Though this salad involves a few steps and a bit of time, it can mostly be prepared ahead and tossed together before serving. Make the croutons, pickled onions, roasted veggies, and dressing a day ahead, and go ahead and prep the kale. Bring the vegetables and vinaigrette to room temperature before tossing the salad. If you don’t use all the croutons, store them in an airtight container at room temperature for a couple days. Enjoy them as a garnish for creamy soup, another salad, or as a snack on their own.