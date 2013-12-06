Tuscan Kale Pesto
Serves : Makes about 1 1/2 cups
George Germon and Johanne Killeen
January 1996

This potent pesto can also be sprinkled on roasted chicken, pork loin or vegetables or tossed with pasta. Plus: More Vegetable Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 1 pound kale, ribs removed, leaves coarsely chopped
  • 3/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 large garlic clove, quartered
  • Kosher salt

How to Make It

Step

Bring a large saucepan of salted water to a boil. Add the kale, cover and cook over moderately high heat for 10 minutes. drain and rinse with cold water. Squeeze the excess water from the kale and transfer to a food processor. Add the olive oil, garlic and 1 teaspoon kosher salt and process until smooth. Season with more salt.

Make Ahead

The pesto can be refrigerated for 1 day. Let return to room temperature before using.

