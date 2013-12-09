Tuscan Kale in Ginger-Sesame Vinaigrette

Inspired by oshitashi, the Japanese dish of cold cooked spinach in a light soy vinaigrette, F&W’s Kay Chun blanches Tuscan kale, then quickly chills it and tosses it with a gingery soy dressing. Slideshow: Great Japanese Recipes
How to Make It
Step
Fill a large bowl with ice water. In a medium bowl, stir together the soy sauce, vinegar, ginger, garlic and sesame seeds. In a large pot of salted boiling water, blanch the kale until tender, about 3 minutes. Drain and cool the kale in the ice bath. Drain well and squeeze dry. Add the kale to the vinaigrette, toss to coat and season with salt.
Make Ahead
The blanched and drained kale can be refrigerated overnight.
