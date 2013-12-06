Tuscan Herb Sachets
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : makes 10 sachets
Alisa Barry
December 2004

Note For The Gift Tag "Drop into beef or pork stew, or open the sachet and sprinkle into tomato sauce. Or mix the seasonings into meatballs or meat loaf." Plus: Ultimate Holiday Guide

Ingredients

  • Ten 7-inch 2-ply squares of cheesecloth
  • Ten 6-inch lengths of kitchen string
  • 3 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon each of dried basil, dried oregano, dried marjoram and dried parsley

How to Make It

Step

In a bowl, combine the basil, oregano, marjoram and parsley and stir to blend. Lay the cheesecloth on a work surface. Spoon 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon of the dried herbs in the center of each square. Gather each square into a neat bundle and secure with kitchen string.

