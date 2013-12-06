Tuscan Herb Sachets

Note For The Gift Tag "Drop into beef or pork stew, or open the sachet and sprinkle into tomato sauce. Or mix the seasonings into meatballs or meat loaf." Plus: Ultimate Holiday Guide
How to Make It
Step
In a bowl, combine the basil, oregano, marjoram and parsley and stir to blend. Lay the cheesecloth on a work surface. Spoon 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon of the dried herbs in the center of each square. Gather each square into a neat bundle and secure with kitchen string.
