Tuscan Chicken Casserole
© Ian Knauer
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Ian Knauer
February 2014

The flavors of Italy are tied together neatly here with garlic and rosemary inflected stock, making this weeknight meal extra-special. Slideshow: More Casserole Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 cups chicken stock
  • 1 bunch Tuscan kale, chopped
  • 4 cups chicken meat, from a rotisserie chicken
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 3 tablespoons finely chopped garlic
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh rosemary
  • 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • Kosher salt 
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 1/2 cups fresh breadcrumbs

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 400°F.

Step 2    

In a medium saucepan, bring the stock to a boil. Blanch the kale in the stock until tender, about 8 minutes. Transfer the kale to a 3-quart baking dish with a slotted spoon, pressing the liquid back into the saucepan with the stock. Boil the stock until reduced to 3 cups. Toss the chicken with the kale in the baking dish.

Step 3    

In a medium saucepan, heat 2 tablespoons of the oil over medium high heat until hot. Stir in 2 tablespoons of the garlic and the rosemary and cook, stirring until golden, about 4 minutes. Whisk in the flour and whisk, 1 minute. Whisk in the stock and bring to a boil, whisking. Boil the mixture until slightly thickened, about 10 minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste, then pour over the chicken and kale in the baking dish.

Step 4    

Toss the breadcrumbs with the remaining 1 tablespoon each oil and garlic, then sprinkle evenly over the casserole.

Step 5    

Bake the casserole until the filling is bubbling and the crumbs are golden and crisp, 35 to 45 minutes.

