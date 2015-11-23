Tuscan Chicken Casserole

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 400°F.

Step 2 In a medium saucepan, bring the stock to a boil. Blanch the kale in the stock until tender, about 8 minutes. Transfer the kale to a 3-quart baking dish with a slotted spoon, pressing the liquid back into the saucepan with the stock. Boil the stock until reduced to 3 cups. Toss the chicken with the kale in the baking dish.

Step 3 In a medium saucepan, heat 2 tablespoons of the oil over medium high heat until hot. Stir in 2 tablespoons of the garlic and the rosemary and cook, stirring until golden, about 4 minutes. Whisk in the flour and whisk, 1 minute. Whisk in the stock and bring to a boil, whisking. Boil the mixture until slightly thickened, about 10 minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste, then pour over the chicken and kale in the baking dish.

Step 4 Toss the breadcrumbs with the remaining 1 tablespoon each oil and garlic, then sprinkle evenly over the casserole.