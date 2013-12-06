Turnip Kimchi

Most kimchi (Korean fermented pickles) use lots of red chile flakes and are bold and spicy. This is a white kimchi, which means it's made without the red chile. Some kimchi ferment for weeks, but Andrea Reusing lets these turnips pickle at room temperature for only two days. "It's really special to have something that's just starting to ferment," she says. "It's more about the flavor of the vegetable." More Pickled Vegetables
How to Make It
Trim the turnips, leaving about 1/2 inch of the stems. Halve the turnips lengthwise and transfer them to a 2-quart glass jar. Dissolve 2 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon of the salt in 1 quart of the water and pour the brine over the turnips. Cover tightly and let stand at room temperature for 24 hours.
Drain and rinse the turnips. Wash out the jar. Return the turnips to the jar. Dissolve the remaining 2 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon of salt in the remaining 1 quart of water. Add the garlic, scallions, ginger and chile to the turnips. Pour enough of the brine into the jar to cover the turnips. Cover tightly and let stand at room temperature for 24 hours, then refrigerate for up to 5 days.
