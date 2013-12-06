Turnip Kimchi

Most kimchi (Korean fermented pickles) use lots of red chile flakes and are bold and spicy. This is a white kimchi, which means it's made without the red chile. Some kimchi ferment for weeks, but Andrea Reusing lets these turnips pickle at room temperature for only two days. "It's really special to have something that's just starting to ferment," she says. "It's more about the flavor of the vegetable." More Pickled Vegetables