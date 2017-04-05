Turmeric-Marinated Swordfish with Dill and Rice Noodles
Active Time
45 MIN
Total Time
4 HR 45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Andrew Zimmern
May 2017

Hanoi restaurant Cha Ca La Vong’s unequivocally delicious cha ca—the city’s most famous fish dish—was a favorite with the French more than a century ago. The turmeric-ginger-chile–dressed fish showered with herbs created a neighborhood frenzy, and dozens of copycat eateries sprang up. The restaurant’s street was even renamed as a tribute. Slideshow: More Swordfish Recipes

Ingredients

  • Four 1-inch-long pieces  of fresh turmeric, peeled and chopped 
  • 1/4 cup minced peeled fresh ginger 
  • 1 tablespoon shrimp or anchovy paste  
  • 2 Thai chiles, minced 
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons peanut or canola oil 
  • 1 1/2 pounds skinless swordfish or monkfish fillet, cut into 2-inch pieces 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 
  • 6 ounces thin rice noodles 
  • Boiling water 
  • 1/3 cup chicken stock or  low-sodium broth 
  • 1/3 cup fresh lime juice 
  • 1/4 cup Asian fish sauce 
  • 3 tablespoons sugar 
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced 
  • 1 medium onion, halved  and thinly sliced 
  • 10 scallions, cut into 1-inch lengths 
  • 1 cup chopped dill 
  • 1/2 cup cilantro leaves 
  • 1/2 cup mint leaves 
  • 1/2 cup Thai or sweet basil leaves 
  • 1/4 cup chopped roasted salted peanuts 
  • Crispy Shallots (see Note), for serving 
  • Little Gem or Bibb lettuce leaves, for serving 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a mini food processor, puree the turmeric, ginger, shrimp paste, 1 chile and 2 tablespoons of the oil until a paste forms. Scrape into a large bowl, add the fish and toss to coat. Season with salt and pepper and toss again. Cover; let marinate  in the refrigerator for 4 hours.  

Step 2    

In a large, deep baking dish, cover the rice noodles with boiling water and let stand until softened, about 20 minutes. Drain well, then transfer to 4 bowls.  

Step 3    

In a small bowl, whisk the stock with the lime juice, fish sauce, sugar, 1 garlic clove and the remaining chile.  

Step 4    

In a large cast-iron skillet, heat the remaining 1/4 cup of oil until shimmering. Add the fish and cook over moderately high heat, turning once or twice, until browned and cooked through, about 5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to the bowls.  

Step 5    

Add the onion to the skillet and cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until browned and softened, about  5 minutes. Add the scallions and the remaining garlic and cook, stirring, until just softened, about 1 minute. Remove from the heat; stir in the herbs. Spoon over the fish and top with  the peanuts and shallots. Serve right away, passing the sauce and lettuce leaves at the table. 

Notes

Crispy Shallots

