Turmeric-Marinated Swordfish with Dill and Rice Noodles

Hanoi restaurant Cha Ca La Vong’s unequivocally delicious cha ca—the city’s most famous fish dish—was a favorite with the French more than a century ago. The turmeric-ginger-chile–dressed fish showered with herbs created a neighborhood frenzy, and dozens of copycat eateries sprang up. The restaurant’s street was even renamed as a tribute. Slideshow: More Swordfish Recipes
How to Make It
In a mini food processor, puree the turmeric, ginger, shrimp paste, 1 chile and 2 tablespoons of the oil until a paste forms. Scrape into a large bowl, add the fish and toss to coat. Season with salt and pepper and toss again. Cover; let marinate in the refrigerator for 4 hours.
In a large, deep baking dish, cover the rice noodles with boiling water and let stand until softened, about 20 minutes. Drain well, then transfer to 4 bowls.
In a small bowl, whisk the stock with the lime juice, fish sauce, sugar, 1 garlic clove and the remaining chile.
In a large cast-iron skillet, heat the remaining 1/4 cup of oil until shimmering. Add the fish and cook over moderately high heat, turning once or twice, until browned and cooked through, about 5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to the bowls.
Add the onion to the skillet and cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until browned and softened, about 5 minutes. Add the scallions and the remaining garlic and cook, stirring, until just softened, about 1 minute. Remove from the heat; stir in the herbs. Spoon over the fish and top with the peanuts and shallots. Serve right away, passing the sauce and lettuce leaves at the table.
Notes
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Gibona
Review Body: Marinated swordfish! I love it!
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-06-05
Author Name: ArthurReeds
Review Body: If you a re a noodle fan, this one is a must!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-07-11