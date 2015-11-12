Turmeric Elixir
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes about 4 cups
Amanda Michael
December 2015

This warm turmeric-coconut elixir flavored with ginger and green cardamom is healthy and delicious. If you can’t find fresh turmeric at a local health food store, use another 1 1/2 teaspoons of dried turmeric instead. Slideshow: More Fall Cocktail Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup unsweetened coconut milk
  • 1 teaspoon chopped fresh ginger
  • 1 teaspoon coconut oil
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh turmeric
  • 1 teaspoon gound turmeric
  • 1 1/2 cups coconut water
  • 1 1/2 cups almond milk
  • 8 green cardamom pods
  • Pinch of salt and pepper
  • Raw honey, for serving (optional)

How to Make It

Step

In a blender, combine the coconut milk, ginger, coconut oil and the fresh and ground turmeric. Blend at medium speed for 2 minutes. Pour into a saucepan and add the coconut water, almond milk, cardamom and salt and pepper. Bring to a simmer over moderate heat. Remove from the heat and let steep for 10 minutes, then strain. Reheat and serve with honey, if desired.

