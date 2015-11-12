Turmeric Elixir

This warm turmeric-coconut elixir flavored with ginger and green cardamom is healthy and delicious. If you can’t find fresh turmeric at a local health food store, use another 1 1/2 teaspoons of dried turmeric instead. Slideshow: More Fall Cocktail Recipes
How to Make It
Step
In a blender, combine the coconut milk, ginger, coconut oil and the fresh and ground turmeric. Blend at medium speed for 2 minutes. Pour into a saucepan and add the coconut water, almond milk, cardamom and salt and pepper. Bring to a simmer over moderate heat. Remove from the heat and let steep for 10 minutes, then strain. Reheat and serve with honey, if desired.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5