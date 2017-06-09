Turmeric Chicken Stew

In this version of chicken stew from Food & Wine’s Paige McCurdy-Flynn, hominy takes place of noodles, and add fresh turmeric and lime juice add an irresistible deep flavor. If you can’t find fresh turmeric, 1 tablespoon of ground turmeric can be substituted. Slideshow: More Stew Recipes
How to Make It
In a large bowl, combine the chicken with the lime juice, 2 tablespoons of the olive oil, the sesame oil, lemongrass, ginger, ground turmeric, coriander and cumin. Season with salt and pepper and toss to coat. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 1 hour.
Remove the chicken from the marinade and reserve the marinade. In a large enameled cast-iron casserole, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Working in batches, cook the chicken skin-side down over moderate heat until browned, about 8 minutes. Add the onion and garlic and cook, stirring occasionally until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the stock, hominy, bell pepper, carrot, fresh turmeric, chile, chopped cilantro and the reserved marinade. Cover and bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to moderately low and simmer until the chicken is tender, about 35 minutes.
Transfer the chicken to a work surface. Discard the skin and bones and shred the meat with a fork. Return the chicken to the casserole to heat through and season with salt and pepper. Ladle the stew into bowls and garnish with cilantro sprigs, lime wedges and sesame seeds; serve.
Review Body: This chicken stew is full of flavor.
Review Body: This is my favorite soup! The recipe is just as I make it. Love this!
