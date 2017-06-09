Turmeric Chicken Stew

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large bowl, combine the chicken with the lime juice, 2 tablespoons of the olive oil, the sesame oil, lemongrass, ginger, ground turmeric, coriander and cumin. Season with salt and pepper and toss to coat. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 1 hour.

Step 2 Remove the chicken from the marinade and reserve the marinade. In a large enameled cast-iron casserole, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Working in batches, cook the chicken skin-side down over moderate heat until browned, about 8 minutes. Add the onion and garlic and cook, stirring occasionally until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the stock, hominy, bell pepper, carrot, fresh turmeric, chile, chopped cilantro and the reserved marinade. Cover and bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to moderately low and simmer until the chicken is tender, about 35 minutes.