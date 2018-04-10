Turmeric and Coriander Roast Chicken 

At Maydan in Washington, D.C., whole chickens marinated in garlic, turmeric, and coriander roast on an open hearth until bronzed and crispy. We’ve adapted the dish for your backyard grill. Spatchcock the chicken to cook it evenly and absorb more smoke. Slideshow: More Roast Chicken Recipes
How to Make It
Place extra-virgin olive oil, grapeseed oil, garlic, coriander seeds, and turmeric in a blender. Process on high speed until smooth, about 35 seconds.
Place chicken, breast side down, on a cutting board. Using poultry shears, cut along both sides of backbone; discard backbone. Turn chicken breast side up, and press down on breastbone to flatten chicken. Season both sides with salt. Place chicken in a large roasting pan, and rub all over with marinade. Cover and chill at least 2 hours and up to 8 hours or overnight.
Preheat a gas grill to medium-high (about 450°F) on one side, or push hot coals to one side of a charcoal grill. Gently blot chicken with paper towels to remove excess marinade. Place chicken, breast side up, on oiled grates over unlit side of grill. Grill, covered, over indirect heat until chicken is well browned and an instant-read thermometer inserted in thickest portion of chicken registers 160°F, about 20 minutes per side. Transfer chicken to a carving board, and let rest 15 minutes before carving.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Leslye Borden
Review Body: Just made this for guests. It was outstandingly delicious! I roasted the chicken in the oven at 400 degrees for 1 hour and it still came out moist and juicy. The flavor was incredible. I served it with Lebanese rice/vermicelli, oven roasted tomatoes, and zhoug. And Middle Eastern flatbread. The meal was a big hit!
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2018-04-23