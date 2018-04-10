Turmeric and Coriander Roast Chicken 
Cedric Angeles
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
3 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Gerald Addison and Chris Morgan
May 2018

At Maydan in Washington, D.C., whole chickens marinated in garlic, turmeric, and coriander roast on an open hearth until bronzed and crispy. We’ve adapted the dish for your backyard grill. Spatchcock the chicken to cook it evenly and absorb more smoke. Slideshow: More Roast Chicken Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 1/2 cup grapeseed oil 
  • 1/4 cup garlic cloves (about 10 cloves) 
  • 1/4 cup coriander seeds 
  • 2 tablespoons ground turmeric 
  • 1 (3- to 4-pound) whole chicken 
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons kosher salt 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Place extra-virgin olive oil, grapeseed oil, garlic, coriander seeds, and turmeric in a blender. Process on high speed until smooth, about 35 seconds. 

Step 2    

Place chicken, breast side down, on a cutting board. Using poultry shears, cut along both sides of backbone; discard backbone. Turn chicken breast side up, and press down on breastbone to flatten chicken. Season both sides with salt. Place chicken in a large roasting pan, and rub all over with marinade. Cover and chill at least 2 hours and up to 8 hours or overnight. 

Step 3    

Preheat a gas grill to medium-high (about 450°F) on one side, or push hot coals to one side of a charcoal grill. Gently blot chicken with paper towels to remove excess marinade. Place chicken, breast side up, on oiled grates over unlit side of grill. Grill, covered, over indirect heat until chicken is well browned and an instant-read thermometer inserted in thickest  portion of chicken registers 160°F, about 20 minutes per side. Transfer chicken to a carving board, and let rest 15 minutes before carving. 

