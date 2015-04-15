Turkish Tabbouleh
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
4 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Sasha Martin
May 2015

This Turkish tabbouleh from blogger Sasha Martin includes tomato paste and harissa, which adds a terrific hit of heat to the healthy, vegetable-rich dish Slideshow: More Bulgur Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 cups (12 ounces) medium-grade bulgur
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 3 tablespoons tomato paste
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon harissa
  • Kosher salt
  • 2 cups boiling water
  • 2 tomatoes, cut into 1/4-inch dice
  • 1/3 cup finely chopped red onion
  • 1/2 hothouse cucumber, cut into 1/4-inch dice
  • 1 yellow bell pepper, seeded and cut into 1/4-inch dice
  • 1 cup chopped parsley
  • 1/2 cup thinly sliced scallions
  • 1/2 cup chopped mint

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large bowl, combine the bulgur, olive oil, tomato paste, lemon juice and harissa and season with salt. Mix well, then stir in the boiling water. Add the remaining ingredients except the mint and mix well. Cover and refrigerate until the bulgur is tender, about 4 hours.

Step 2    

Season the tabbouleh with salt and stir in the mint. Transfer to a platter and serve.

Make Ahead

The tabbouleh can be refrigerated overnight.

