This Turkish tabbouleh from blogger Sasha Martin includes tomato paste and harissa, which adds a terrific hit of heat to the healthy, vegetable-rich dish Slideshow: More Bulgur Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
In a large bowl, combine the bulgur, olive oil, tomato paste, lemon juice and harissa and season with salt. Mix well, then stir in the boiling water. Add the remaining ingredients except the mint and mix well. Cover and refrigerate until the bulgur is tender, about 4 hours.
Step 2
Season the tabbouleh with salt and stir in the mint. Transfer to a platter and serve.
Make Ahead
The tabbouleh can be refrigerated overnight.
